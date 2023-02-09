ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We could have been the best backcourt in Lakers history" — Smush Parker on what would've happened if he and Kobe Bryant had a better relationship

Smush Parker seems to have forgotten that the Lakers had legendary point guards before him.

Kobe Bryant and Smush Parker

In their two years as teammates in Los Angeles, Kobe Bryant and Smush Parker tried their best to coexist. They failed in this mission, which is something Parker ultimately regrets. According to him, if they just fixed their relationship, they could’ve been the best backcourt duo in Lakers' history.

The best in Lakers history

"That’s water under the bridge for me," said Parker. "Back then we were both immature versions of who we are today and for me, I could definitely have handled the situation better and if I had another chance I would handle the situation better. We work well together and I wholeheartedly, no doubt in my mind know we could have been the best backcourt in Lakers history," Parker said, per TMZ.

This is a bold claim from Parker. In his two seasons with the Lakers , he averaged 11.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 11.1 points and 2.8 assists, respectively. The Lakers finished seventh in the West under the Smush Parker era. And it was during Parker’s time that Kobe needed to score 81 points to lead the Lakers to victory.

Other Lakers’ backcourt

Parker may have forgotten that way before he and Kobe, the Lakers had Magic Johnson and Michael Cooper as their backcourt duo. Cooper was one of Johnson’s running mates when he ran the break. It almost always ended in a slam or a layup. Their partnership resulted in five NBA titles in the 1980s.

Of course, before Parker became the Lakers' starting guard, there was Derek Fisher . While the man didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet, Fisher understood the triangle as well as Kobe and even Phil Jackson. He was also a clutch performer, which made him a valuable piece of the championship puzzle.

To be fair to Parker, he did have a decent stint in Los Angeles. But his claim is just so out of the box. Perhaps he needs to read up on the Lakers' history before making such overconfident statements.

