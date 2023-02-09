Read full article on original website
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Old Dominion Delivers Spectacular Cedar Rapids Show
It's a rare night that the performers on stage and their adoring fans are both at their absolute best. Saturday night in Cedar Rapids was one such night. Old Dominion brought their "No Bad Vibes Tour" to the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena and it will be a night the band, and everyone in attendance, will remember for a very long time.
A Hidden Secret Lies Underneath This Iowa Town
It's a small town with deep roots. In fact, some of those deep roots can be found underneath the town itself. It's a special place that only a few have been lucky enough to see up close. A Town on Top of a Town. From the outside, Independence looks like...
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Eastern Iowa Radio Station Becomes The First With Brand Name Vodka
For almost 23 years, B100, the Quad Cities #1 Hit Music Station, has been blasting 100,000 watts of hits high above the corn at 1,578 feet above sea level in Wilton, IA, and Muscatine County. For almost a quarter of a century, B100 (call letters, KBEA) has called Muscatine its city of license since it first went on the air on April 5, 2000.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Restaurants Within Walking Distance of Vibrant Arena in Moline [LIST]
The next time you're headed to see a concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline and you want to grab some dinner beforehand, you have plenty of options! Here are some of the restaurants within walking distance of the arena:. 1300 River Drive. Hours. Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
Unique Waterloo Building Needs To Be Seen From The Sky [PHOTO]
Did a middle school student design this parking ramp?. Sometimes the stuff you find scrolling on the internet might just change your life...this is not one of those times. After scrolling through Reddit the other night I fell down the rabbit hole that is the Iowa Subreddit. That particular evening it had the usual stuff; news about local politics, people asking for restaurant recommendations, and some strange finds.
A major restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Iowa early next month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Iowa restaurant location in Cedar Rapids, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Will Offer Great Wine List & Food
Another new place to dine, and enjoy one of your favorite wines or a cocktail, will soon be opening in Cedar Rapids. The new spot will always offer 19 wines by the glass, 60 labels of wine, and a full bar. Those 19 wines by the glass offers insight into the name, which is Cellar19 Wine & Deli. As far as the food is concerned, owner Jim Smart told me that they "stay on the healthy side."
Kari Lake comes home to Scott County and makes an appearance in Bettendorf on Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa’s own Kari Lake had a meet and greet event at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion in Bettendorf on Friday. People from all around the Quad Cities gathered to show their support. Lake has been announced as the Ronald Reagan Dinner Speaker at Conservative Political...
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11
A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
