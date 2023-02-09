Read full article on original website
what's up doc.
3d ago
What about politicians who received / accepted those campaign bribery ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😤 Hawaii not going to clean its own‼️‼️‼️need out siders ( fbi)‼️‼️‼️‼️😤 what about union didn’t they donate also‼️ ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️😤
Chad Blair: Legislature Finally Seems To Get It On Session Fundraising
Early on the evening of April 5, 2018, the majority leader of the Hawaii state Senate held a campaign fundraiser at Duc’s Bistro in downtown Honolulu. The suggested contribution per attendee ranged as high as $4,000. Four days later on April 9, nearly 50 donations — most of them...
Is Hawaii Ready For The Governor’s Tax Cut Plan? Lawmakers Aren’t So Sure
One of the most far-reaching and important bills on Gov. Josh Green’s agenda this year will get its first hearing in the state House on Tuesday, a measure designed to offer near-term, targeted tax relief to Hawaii’s working families. But Green’s plan to reduce state income taxes for...
Beth Fukumoto: Politics Has Made Me More Passionate About Hawaii
Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tax season is underway and a tax credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. It’s called the Earned Income Tax Credit. And if you make less than $59,000 a year, you could be eligible. The Hawaii Workers Center...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
Danny De Gracia: Want To Make The Legislature Better? Show Up And Push Back
Longtime observers of Hawaii politics have come to know that in downtown Honolulu’s Big Square Building, representatives and senators reign as legislative barons. Often saying things, doing things or enacting things that run afoul of public opinion or common sense, there is an atmosphere of patriarchal “you’ll do this, because we said so and it’s good for you” deterministic lawmaking by committees and legislative leaders during session.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rocky start, nominee for DHHL chair will soon learn if he’ll be able to keep his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job. Ikaika Anderson will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
Utah and Hawaii lead the country with the strictest gambling restrictions
Gambling wasn't always regulated by law, but now every state has laws governing it. They have varying restrictions, ranging from the total ban enshrined in Utah's state constitution to the more permissive laws allowing state lotteries, casinos, and sports betting. In recent decades, Native American tribes have opened casinos on their land, which is not subject to state laws—and in some cases, have state permission to run casinos on non-tribal land. There has also been an explosion in online gambling, which requires specific legal restrictions. So far, just West Virginia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey allow it. States' minimum legal gambling ages vary but tend to be between 18 and 21.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Current transmitter disruptions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now strives to alert viewers to any transmitter disruptions. There are no current transmitter issues. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Have you tried the other (other) white meat? ... Swordfish
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s commercial fishing industry is asking Hawaii families to consider (or reconsider) a fish that’s fallen out of favor over the years. While Hawaii is known for its ahi and other tuna, swordfish is actually a big part of the commercial fishing industry in the islands. So much so that the Hawaii Longline Association says its fleet provides about half the country’s demand for swordfish — caught more than 1,000 miles north of Hawaii.
mauinow.com
Khiara Henry tip proves it’s not her; family of missing Maui visitor ‘hasn’t been the same’
A recent tip about someone on the Big Island who looks like Khiara Lavinia Henry, a young visitor who went missing more than three years ago on Maui, proved that it is not her — and the Henry family is renewing calls for public help. “Please continue to keep...
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
Why Blind Students Struggle To Get Braille Textbooks On Time
Emerie Mitchell-Butler went five months without a textbook for her Advanced Placement biology class even though the rest of her classmates received theirs on the first day of school. That would be rough for any student, but Mitchell-Butler is blind and depends on braille and tactile graphics to understand complicated...
Hawaii DOH records first pediatric flu death since 2020
A Hawaii resident under the age of 18 has died from influenza, the Hawaii Department of Health announced today, Friday, Feb. 10.
