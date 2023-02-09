Poem of the Day: ‘The Song of the Chattahoochee’

You could, if you were so inclined, devote an entire study to rivers — The River — as a theme in art and literature. Water generallyandamp;nbsp;packs a symbolic wallop, as a force of obliteration and renewal, but the river, as a figure, brings its own set of associations to the imaginative table. Rivers form boundaries. You cross from one side and arrive, on the other, in an entirely different place: the Promised Land, say, if the river you cross is the Jordan. If you cross the Styx, you’re inandamp;nbsp;Hell. The underworld of Greek mythology, in fact, is watered by four other rivers, denoting sorrow, forgetfulness, lamentation, and fire. In Dante’s “Inferno,” this last river, Phlegethon, becomes aandamp;nbsp;river of boiling blood. Entering a literary river, you risk either amnesia or being poached for all eternity.



But sometimes, even in art, a river is simply a river. Shorn of all its symbolic accretions, it remains a thing of mystery and music. Beginning in secret, it presses its way through changing landscapes, to reachandamp;nbsp;ultimately for the sea. The nineteenth-century Czech composer Bedřich Smetana composed his symphonic poem “ The Moldau ” on this theme, evokingandamp;nbsp;the changing voices of the river as it emerges and grows. The contemporary English poet Alice Oswald achieved something similar in her long poem “ Dart ,” which chroniclesandamp;nbsp;the life of the tidal Devonshire river in the voices of the people living along it and the voice of the river itself.



Today’s Poem of the Day, by the nineteenth-century Georgia poet Sidney Lanier (1842–1881), takes the Chattahoochee River, which flows through Georgia and Alabama, as its speaker — or, more accurately, its singer. Unlike Oswald’s Dart, which speaks the gurgle of a true river language, Lanier’s Chattahoochee speaks what we might think of as High Poetic English. But what Lanier achieves in this poem is more like what Smetana achieves in “The Moldau,” than anything else: a symphonic poem, a piece of music in language. What the words actually say is less important than the sounds they generate: the insistent refrains at the beginning and end of each stanza, the compelling tetrameter and trimeter rhythms, the end rhymes in their ababba patterns, the satisfying echo of internal rhymes. At the same time, this river does move forward, its progress reflecting a larger sense of progress, from its source in the untouched forest to its conclusion among burned fields and toiling mills.



The Song of the Chattahoochee andamp;nbsp;

by Sidney Lanier andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

Out of the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

Down the valleys of Hall,andamp;nbsp;

I hurry amain to reach the plain,andamp;nbsp;

Run the rapid and leap the fall,andamp;nbsp;

Split at the rock and together again,andamp;nbsp;

Accept my bed, or narrow or wide,andamp;nbsp;

And flee from folly on every sideandamp;nbsp;

With a lover’s pain to attain the plainandamp;nbsp;

Far from the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

Far from the valleys of Hall.andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

All down the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

All through the valleys of Hall,andamp;nbsp;

The rushes cried ‘Abide, abide,’andamp;nbsp;

The willful waterweeds held me thrall,andamp;nbsp;

The laving laurel turned my tide,andamp;nbsp;

The ferns and the fondling grass said ‘Stay,’andamp;nbsp;

The dewberry dipped for to work delay,andamp;nbsp;

And the little reeds sighed ‘Abide, abide,andamp;nbsp;

Here in the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

Here in the valleys of Hall.’andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

High o’er the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

Veiling the valleys of Hall,andamp;nbsp;

The hickory told me manifoldandamp;nbsp;

Fair tales of shade, the poplar tallandamp;nbsp;

Wrought me her shadowy self to hold,andamp;nbsp;

The chestnut, the oak, the walnut, the pine,andamp;nbsp;

Overleaning, with flickering meaning and sign,andamp;nbsp;

Said, ‘Pass not, so cold, these manifoldandamp;nbsp;

Deep shades of the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

These glades in the valleys of Hall.’andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

And oft in the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

And oft in the valleys of Hall,andamp;nbsp;

The white quartz shone, and the smooth brook-stoneandamp;nbsp;

Did bar me of passage with friendly brawl,andamp;nbsp;

And many a luminous jewel loneandamp;nbsp;

— Crystals clear or a-cloud with mist,andamp;nbsp;

Ruby, garnet and amethyst —

Made lures with the lights of streaming stoneandamp;nbsp;

In the clefts of the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

In the beds of the valleys of Hall.andamp;nbsp;

andamp;nbsp;

But oh, not the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

And oh, not the valleys of Hallandamp;nbsp;

Avail: I am fain for to water the plain.andamp;nbsp;

Downward the voices of Duty call —

Downward, to toil and be mixed with the main,andamp;nbsp;

The dry fields burn, and the mills are to turn,andamp;nbsp;

And a myriad flowers mortally yearn,andamp;nbsp;

And the lordly main from beyond the plainandamp;nbsp;

Calls o’er the hills of Habersham,andamp;nbsp;

Calls through the valleys of Hall.andamp;nbsp;

___________________________________________ andamp;nbsp;

