Portsmouth, NH

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Well-Known Auto Dealer; Greenhouse Owner; 9-Term State Rep

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
DOVER, NH
The Associated Press

Commonwealth Fusion Systems Opens Fusion Energy Campus on The Fastest Path to Bring Clean Fusion Energy to the World

DEVENS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) officially opened its new campus to support the development and deployment of commercial fusion energy. The ceremonial event today included visits from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Edward Markey, U.S. Representative Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, along with a host of state and local leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005359/en/ U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Massachusetts Senators Markey and Warren, Massachusetts Lt. Governor Driscoll, and other federal and state officials join Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ CEO Bob Mumgaard for a tour of the future home of commercial fusion energy as part of the opening of CFS’ campus in Devens, MA. (Photo: Business Wire)
DEVENS, MA
Seacoast Current

Bomb Threat Evacuates Plane at Manchester, NH Airport

🔴 The threat came into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's communications center around 10:50 a.m. 🔴 Several flights were delayed from arriving at the gate while the threatened plane was searched. 🔴 Operations at the airport have returned to normal. A bomb threat made against a Spirit Airlines...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport

🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire

A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Fox Run | Shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire

The Mall at Fox Run, formerly Fox Run Mall, is a shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire, just north of Portsmouth. Its main anchor stores include JCPenney, Macy's Men's & Home Store (formerly Jordan Marsh) and Macy's Women's (formerly Filene's). At 603,618 square feet (56,077.9 m2), it is New Hampshire's fourth-largest mall, with 84 shops, all on one level.
NEWINGTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
Seacoast Current

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
gamblingnews.com

Massachusetts Approves Encore Boston Harbor Expansion

Wynn Resorts – Encore’s operator – received MGC’s blessing to construct a new building right across the street from its current integrated casino. The new plans include a variety of fresh offers, including sports betting, thanks to Massachusetts legalizing it recently. Expansion Plans Get Green Light.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
