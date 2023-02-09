Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NHAllen MirelesPortsmouth, NH
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Related
Notable NH Deaths: Well-Known Auto Dealer; Greenhouse Owner; 9-Term State Rep
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Commonwealth Fusion Systems Opens Fusion Energy Campus on The Fastest Path to Bring Clean Fusion Energy to the World
DEVENS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) officially opened its new campus to support the development and deployment of commercial fusion energy. The ceremonial event today included visits from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Edward Markey, U.S. Representative Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, along with a host of state and local leaders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005359/en/ U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Massachusetts Senators Markey and Warren, Massachusetts Lt. Governor Driscoll, and other federal and state officials join Commonwealth Fusion Systems’ CEO Bob Mumgaard for a tour of the future home of commercial fusion energy as part of the opening of CFS’ campus in Devens, MA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bomb Threat Evacuates Plane at Manchester, NH Airport
🔴 The threat came into the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport's communications center around 10:50 a.m. 🔴 Several flights were delayed from arriving at the gate while the threatened plane was searched. 🔴 Operations at the airport have returned to normal. A bomb threat made against a Spirit Airlines...
‘Security Threat’ Closes Manchester, NH Airport
🔴 An "incident" occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday morning that put the airport on a ground stop. 🔴 Passengers needed to be rescreened before returning to their gates. A security threat at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport closed the airport late Saturday morning. The airport on its Twitter account said...
Concord, New Hampshire Ranks Top 10 State Capitals in United States
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. No, this survey was not created off of state mottos, but if it were, we would have won for sure. WalletHub conducted a national study to...
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Fox Run | Shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire
The Mall at Fox Run, formerly Fox Run Mall, is a shopping mall in Newington, New Hampshire, just north of Portsmouth. Its main anchor stores include JCPenney, Macy's Men's & Home Store (formerly Jordan Marsh) and Macy's Women's (formerly Filene's). At 603,618 square feet (56,077.9 m2), it is New Hampshire's fourth-largest mall, with 84 shops, all on one level.
Is National Gang Behind Four Vehicle Burglaries at Puddle Dock Pond?
❄ Four vehicles have been burglarized while parked at Puddle Duck Pond in Portsmouth. ❄ The thefts follow the pattern of the Felony Lane Gang, which targets vehicles driven by women. ❄ "Portsmouth is a safe city, but is not immune to crime," Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney said. While...
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
nbcboston.com
Local Leaders Look to Increase Manufacturing as Semiconductor Shortage Continues to Impact Electronics
Semiconductors are one of the most valuable components made in today’s technology-driven world, so much so the U.S. Commerce Department said they’re essential to national security. Now local leaders are looking at ways to increase production so we're less reliant on foreign suppliers. The chips are the size...
Boston Globe
Readers share how their pipes fared during those freezing temps
"I spent half a day warming up the pipes with a propane torch." The weather may be warming up now, but New England residents won’t soon forget the below-zero temperatures that caused burst pipes all across the region. We asked Boston.com readers to tell us if they were one...
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Seacoast Region Man Guest of First Lady at State of the Union
🔴 President Biden highlighted Doug Griffin and the death of his daughter to fentanyl in 2014. 🔴 Doug Griffin, the New Hampshire senior director of the Addiction Policy Forum. 🔴 Biden's message was interrupted by several Republicans who yelled "it's your fault" President Joe Biden used a...
NECN
Nahant Residents Haven't Seen a Change in Coyote Activity Since Sharpshooters Were Brought in
It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became such a public safety...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
gamblingnews.com
Massachusetts Approves Encore Boston Harbor Expansion
Wynn Resorts – Encore’s operator – received MGC’s blessing to construct a new building right across the street from its current integrated casino. The new plans include a variety of fresh offers, including sports betting, thanks to Massachusetts legalizing it recently. Expansion Plans Get Green Light.
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0