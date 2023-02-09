ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
wrfalp.com

Nine Mile Section of Route 430 to be Repaved

A nine-mile section of Route 430 will be resurfaced as part of statewide repaving projects. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released to support renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather. The section of Route 430 from its intersection with Route 394 in...
MAYVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
localsyr.com

All aboard the Adirondack Railroad

(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Town of Niagara recreation department staffing battle lines drawn

Town of Niagara officials are debating how much to pay recreation department staff for the upcoming summer season. Think of it as a boxing ring. In one corner, you have Supervisor – and former Recreation Department Director – Lee Wallace. He and current department Director Amanda Haseley feel the hiring season could be competitive as the town returns to a full schedule of fun for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NIAGARA, NY
Big Frog 104

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy