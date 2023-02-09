Read full article on original website
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
wrfalp.com
Nine Mile Section of Route 430 to be Repaved
A nine-mile section of Route 430 will be resurfaced as part of statewide repaving projects. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $100 million in state funding has been released to support renewal of state roadways impacted by extreme weather. The section of Route 430 from its intersection with Route 394 in...
New York State Could Ban Your Car From Going Over The Speed Limit
New York is testing technology to stop your car from driving above the speed limit.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual End To New York’s Winter
The weather has been crazy over the past couple of months and that looks like it won't change anytime soon. Looking ahead to the end of the Winter here in New York, The Old Farmer's Almanac doesn't have great news. Looking ahead over the next two months, February and March,...
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed
24 locations are either yet to be started or nearing completion. The project is expected to extend into May or early June of 2025.
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
localsyr.com
All aboard the Adirondack Railroad
(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara recreation department staffing battle lines drawn
Town of Niagara officials are debating how much to pay recreation department staff for the upcoming summer season. Think of it as a boxing ring. In one corner, you have Supervisor – and former Recreation Department Director – Lee Wallace. He and current department Director Amanda Haseley feel the hiring season could be competitive as the town returns to a full schedule of fun for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?
In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Lake Effect Snow Disaster For Western New York Looming?
It has been a wild weather season here in Western New York over the past several months and we could still be in for a wild ride.
If New York State Police Catch You Driving Drunk, It'll Cost You
New York State Police are going to be looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
