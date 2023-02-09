Read full article on original website
What’s kratom? Kansas lawmakers are weighing regulation of the herbal supplement
Kansas lawmakers are considering the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which, if passed, would regulate the herbal supplement.
Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax
(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
Hawaii Senators Move To Keep Public Records Secret
Budget documents and other records that are now routinely made public by state and county agencies might instead be kept secret under a bill that won tentative approval from a Senate committee on Tuesday. The bill is a reaction to a 2018 ruling by the state Supreme Court that effectively...
Hawaii committee OKs proposed constitutional amendment on abortion
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's Senate Judiciary Committee moved forward a bill on Friday that would allow voters to decide on a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in July that struck down a decades-old decision on abortion. The ballot question proposed by Senate Bill 1167 "Shall the Constitution be amended to state that no law shall be enacted that denies or interferes with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, including the fundamental right to abortion and...
Lawmakers heap competing tax cut bills on Appropriations Committee
The House Taxation Committee wasn’t willing to kill two tax cut bills during its Thursday morning meeting. Instead, the committee was forced to send the two bills to House Appropriations. The House Appropriations Committee will wrestle with at least six bills proposing various tax cuts for South Dakotans in the coming weeks. “I’m sure House […] The post Lawmakers heap competing tax cut bills on Appropriations Committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Georgia Senate committee introduces bill to make vaping a misdemeanor
The state Senate Health and Human Services Committee met on Tuesday to discuss legislation restricting vaping inside enclosed public spaces. The bill would require that vaping in restricted areas be considered a misdemeanor punishable through fines. Senate Bill 47 would essentially update the codes of the Smoke-Free Air Act of...
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief
(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
West Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
Indiana State Sen. Ford Signs 2 Cannabis Bills, Calls For Discussion Prompted By Law Enforcement
State Senator Jon Ford (R) recently supported two marijuana-related bills in the Hoosier State where possession is illegal though there is support for both recreational and medical legalization. Ford explained that he become interested in this legislation when a member of law enforcement approached him and brought the confusing issue...
Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance
(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
State senator introduces amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas
State Sen. Joshua Bryant introduces a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
Kentucky lawmakers attack LGBTQ school policies in new bills banning drag shows, curriculum
“I refuse to stand idly by and let a school system pervert the minds of our children,” Republican State Rep. Josh Calloway said in a social media post.
Wyoming House Passes New Abortion Legislation
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a final vote in the Wyoming House on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming Senate, with some significant changes. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act,"...
them.us
Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School
As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
