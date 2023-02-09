ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax

(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Hawaii committee OKs proposed constitutional amendment on abortion

(The Center Square) - Hawaii's Senate Judiciary Committee moved forward a bill on Friday that would allow voters to decide on a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in July that struck down a decades-old decision on abortion. The ballot question proposed by Senate Bill 1167 "Shall the Constitution be amended to state that no law shall be enacted that denies or interferes with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, including the fundamental right to abortion and...
HAWAII STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Lawmakers heap competing tax cut bills on Appropriations Committee

The House Taxation Committee wasn’t willing to kill two tax cut bills during its Thursday morning meeting. Instead, the committee was forced to send the two bills to House Appropriations. The House Appropriations Committee will wrestle with at least six bills proposing various tax cuts for South Dakotans in the coming weeks. “I’m sure House […] The post Lawmakers heap competing tax cut bills on Appropriations Committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

House passes bill eliminating age restriction for military benefit tax relief

(The Center Square) – Virginia may soon make younger veterans eligible for an income tax subtraction on military retirement pay under a bill that received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates Tuesday. House Bill 1436 received broad bipartisan support during a floor vote in the House Tuesday, passing out of the chamber in a 98-0 vote. The bill, authored by Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, would remove the existing 55 and older age restriction for individuals eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Senate bill proposes to raise the age to buy tobacco

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A bill in the West Virginia Senate aims to change the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. “The vaping crisis that we’re seeing these days and all these problems we have around that, this really helps streamline the effectiveness and enforcement at the local level.” Greg Puckett, Executive Director of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance

(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming House Passes New Abortion Legislation

A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a final vote in the Wyoming House on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming Senate, with some significant changes. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act,"...
WYOMING STATE
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

