(The Center Square) - Hawaii's Senate Judiciary Committee moved forward a bill on Friday that would allow voters to decide on a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in July that struck down a decades-old decision on abortion. The ballot question proposed by Senate Bill 1167 "Shall the Constitution be amended to state that no law shall be enacted that denies or interferes with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, including the fundamental right to abortion and...

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO