Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Beth Fukumoto: Politics Has Made Me More Passionate About Hawaii

Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Want To Make The Legislature Better? Show Up And Push Back

Longtime observers of Hawaii politics have come to know that in downtown Honolulu’s Big Square Building, representatives and senators reign as legislative barons. Often saying things, doing things or enacting things that run afoul of public opinion or common sense, there is an atmosphere of patriarchal “you’ll do this, because we said so and it’s good for you” deterministic lawmaking by committees and legislative leaders during session.
HONOLULU, HI
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips

Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations

The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
HAWAII STATE
napueo.com

GUNS! Coming to a City Near You

Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved

Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing

Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Mākaʻi

With Super Bowl LVII happening on Sunday, Hawai‘i Island police have teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind Big Island football fans that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”. So for Feb. 11, our Hawaiian Word of the Day is mākaʻi, which means...
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Lawmakers Consider High Taxes For E-Cigs

Rep. Scot Matayoshi has been trying to fight e-cigarettes for four years. This year, Matayoshi and other lawmakers have a new approach: tax electronic smoking devices and e-liquid products at a rate of 70%. Right now, e-cigarettes only have the general excise tax of between 4.1% and 4.7% attached to...
HAWAII STATE
nomadasaurus.com

25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide)

Home | United States | 25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide) Wondering what activities and attractions you can’t miss in the Aloha State? Our guide to the best things to do in Hawaii is just what you need!. One of the most famous travel destinations...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

