Chad Blair: Legislature Finally Seems To Get It On Session Fundraising
Early on the evening of April 5, 2018, the majority leader of the Hawaii state Senate held a campaign fundraiser at Duc’s Bistro in downtown Honolulu. The suggested contribution per attendee ranged as high as $4,000. Four days later on April 9, nearly 50 donations — most of them...
Beth Fukumoto: Politics Has Made Me More Passionate About Hawaii
Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.
Danny De Gracia: Want To Make The Legislature Better? Show Up And Push Back
Longtime observers of Hawaii politics have come to know that in downtown Honolulu’s Big Square Building, representatives and senators reign as legislative barons. Often saying things, doing things or enacting things that run afoul of public opinion or common sense, there is an atmosphere of patriarchal “you’ll do this, because we said so and it’s good for you” deterministic lawmaking by committees and legislative leaders during session.
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
napueo.com
GUNS! Coming to a City Near You
Demand is growing in Hawaii for gun owners to have the option to carry their firearms in public. This is a response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision on Jun. 23 that struck down any restrictions on carrying concealed firearms. As of November, Honolulu county is still struggling...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
Is Hawaii Ready For The Governor’s Tax Cut Plan? Lawmakers Aren’t So Sure
One of the most far-reaching and important bills on Gov. Josh Green’s agenda this year will get its first hearing in the state House on Tuesday, a measure designed to offer near-term, targeted tax relief to Hawaii’s working families. But Green’s plan to reduce state income taxes for...
Hawaii Legislature Proposes More Aid For Kupuna Housing
Some state legislators are hoping to direct more aid toward housing programs for kupuna, especially community elders who are homeless or at risk of becoming so. House Bill 648 would expand the state’s current rent supplement program to target senior populations. The current program covers rent that exceeds 30% of a renters income. The amount of rent assistance available depends on the area and an individual’s income.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Mākaʻi
With Super Bowl LVII happening on Sunday, Hawai‘i Island police have teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind Big Island football fans that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”. So for Feb. 11, our Hawaiian Word of the Day is mākaʻi, which means...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rocky start, nominee for DHHL chair will soon learn if he’ll be able to keep his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job. Ikaika Anderson will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senate bill targets Vegas casinos with taxes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill heading through the Hawaii State Senate is going after one of the popular vacation destinations for Hawaii residents - Las Vegas. Popular enough to be nicknamed the '9th Island,' studies estimate people from Hawaii take 300,000 trips annually to Las Vegas and other gambling destinations, and that Boyd Gaming, which owns popular spots for Hawaii guests like the California Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station is estimated to bring in about $600 million from Hawaii each year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Liquor commission accused of witness tampering amid discrimination lawsuit
State to pay out $450K to man who alleged DOE officer sexually assaulted him in 1970s. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says he was sexually assaulted by a campus security officer back in the 1970s. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Hawaii Lawmakers Consider High Taxes For E-Cigs
Rep. Scot Matayoshi has been trying to fight e-cigarettes for four years. This year, Matayoshi and other lawmakers have a new approach: tax electronic smoking devices and e-liquid products at a rate of 70%. Right now, e-cigarettes only have the general excise tax of between 4.1% and 4.7% attached to...
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
Why Blind Students Struggle To Get Braille Textbooks On Time
Emerie Mitchell-Butler went five months without a textbook for her Advanced Placement biology class even though the rest of her classmates received theirs on the first day of school. That would be rough for any student, but Mitchell-Butler is blind and depends on braille and tactile graphics to understand complicated...
nomadasaurus.com
25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide)
Home | United States | 25 Best Things To Do In Hawaii, USA (2023 Guide) Wondering what activities and attractions you can’t miss in the Aloha State? Our guide to the best things to do in Hawaii is just what you need!. One of the most famous travel destinations...
Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick: How To Reform Government Without Even Passing New Laws
She has just begun her first term, but Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick of Kailua already has inside knowledge of Hawaii politics in general and the Legislature in particular from previous work as chief of staff for the House of Representatives and secretary of the Hawaii Democratic Party. In the following conversation,...
