How to complete every Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

The Merlin Trials are something you’ll find pretty early on in Hogwarts Legacy , as you’ll get told about it during the main questline, shortly after your first visit to Hogsmeade. These trials will task you with completing a quick and simple puzzle, and completing enough of them will get you more inventory space , letting you carry more gear at once. They don't have anything to do with the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Cloak though, you'll see to get Twitch drops for that.

There are several different types of puzzles though, and all of them require different spells to complete. We’ll go through each type of trial and explain how to complete them all.

Light braziers This is the first one you’ll come across, but it can be one of the most challenging. You’ll need to light three braziers in succession, but as soon as you light one it will start to sink toward the ground, which will extinguish the flame. While you can do these with Incendio, its short range makes some of the later trials impossible, so wait until you get Confringo instead. From there, make sure you always scout out the braziers and start by lighting the one with the tallest pillar, as that will give you the longest time before it hits the ground. Speed is key.

Smash orbs This one is the easiest trial, as you’re not under time pressure and it only requires the basic cast. There will be a random amount of stone orbs on pillars nearby the trial location, you need to shoot a spell at them in order to smash them all. They’ll often be slightly hidden, so you Revelio in the surrounding area to highlight them in blue.

Magnetic balls In this trial, you’ll see several round platforms with spherical indents in them. Nearby will be a pile of balls. Use Accio on one of the balls and you’ll find that all of the others follow wherever you drag it. Pull the balls onto the platform and they’ll automatically roll into position.

Standing stones These ones don’t require any magical at all, just a bit of parkour. You need to run and jump across each stone without touching the floor or hopping on your broom. While the sequence of stones is usually the same, the surrounding environment will determine what the better approach is, but it’s always relatively easy.

Glowing moths This is one of the hardest to work out if you haven’t seen it before. Around the trial area, there will be three hollow stones with some sort of crystal inside. You need to look nearby for groups of glowing moths that are easiest to see at night. Go up to these groups and use Lumos to attract them to your wand. Then you can lead them to the crystal and light it up.

Destroy stones This is a lot like the smashing orbs trial, but these stones are a lot bigger, and the basic cast won’t damage them. Instead, you’ll need to use Confringo to smash the big stones. You’ll be able to tell which ones need smashing because they have green markings on them, and they’ll glow blue if you use Revelio.

Repair statues After that destruction, you’ll need to get Repairo out of this one. Three statues will be in pieces in the trial area and you must cast Repairo on all of them to complete it. Once again, the important objects will glow blue when you use Revelio if you’re having trouble finding them.

Cube symbols You’ll see several stone cubes in the surrounding area with symbols on each side. You’ll need to use Flipendo on these cubes until the symbols on each side match the ones directly below it.