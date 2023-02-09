MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. An area of low pressure will create steady, light to moderate rain through the morning and into the early afternoon across the Gulf Coast. We could get some breaks in the rain in the late afternoon, but more showers will likely develop in the evening. Not only will it be wet, but it will also be chilly and breezy with highs struggling to get to 50 and NW wind 15-20 mph. Sorry, it will be a bummer of a day.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO