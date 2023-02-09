Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lightsRoger MarshChickasaw, AL
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
A blustery start for our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Brrr! We’re starting our Sunday with cold, blustery conditions with temps in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s!. As the day goes along it will gradually warm up to around 60 with plenty of sunshine....
WALA-TV FOX10
An icky, soaker of a Saturday…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. An area of low pressure will create steady, light to moderate rain through the morning and into the early afternoon across the Gulf Coast. We could get some breaks in the rain in the late afternoon, but more showers will likely develop in the evening. Not only will it be wet, but it will also be chilly and breezy with highs struggling to get to 50 and NW wind 15-20 mph. Sorry, it will be a bummer of a day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Damp day to end the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary forecast for the next couple of days. We have a stalled front over us, and that will contribute to additional rain showing up at times today and tonight. No severe weather threats will be lurking and that’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Johnson Road West to close to through traffic during utility relocation work
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johnson Road West between Airport Boulevard and Jeff Hamilton Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for utility relocation work, the Mobile County Commission announced. Officials said the work, which is in Mobile County Commission District 3, should take about...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lightning Safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec. Lightning as we...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
WALA-TV FOX10
A wet ride for Mobile Mystics as crowds take advantage of generous throws
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain or shine -- there was never any question if the Mobile Mystics were gonna roll. And if we’re being honest -- the Port City isn’t afraid of a little rain. “It doesn’t matter... It doesn’t matter -- it’s still fun,” said a brother...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold weather didn’t stop folks from enjoying Maids of Mirth parade
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday’s cold, drizzly weather was no match for folks’ excitement as they gathered downtown for yet another Mardi Gras parade. “I just love Mardi Gras, I love Mobile, Alabama, it’s the best place-- the birthplace of Mardi Gras, let’s go!” said Layton Warren.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rains can’t stop Apollo’s Mystic Ladies from rolling in Daphne
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite all the rain earlier – there was a good break – just in time for the Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to roll on the Eastern Shore. “Rain always comes before the rainbow – So… happy Mardi Gras,” said Dru Bramblett, Miss Mobile Bay’s Outstanding Teen.
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle blaze in Clarke County
JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Clarke County responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night. The company is located just north of Jackson. Crews from the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Jackson Fire Department and the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department, battled the blaze.
WALA-TV FOX10
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies to kick off Mardi Gras on the eastern shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras is about to kick on in Baldwin County and that can only mean one thing. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies are getting ready to roll. The AML parade is the first one each year and the ladies love that role. “Happy Mardi Gras from the...
Order of Polka Dots roll in downtown Mobile: Mobile Mardi Gras 2023
WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Order of Polka Dots are scheduled to parade through downtown Mobile on Thursday, […]
One man dead after major crash on I-10 in Daphne that kept interstate closed for hours in both directions
UPDATE: 9:30 AM: Daphne Police sent this update about Sunday morning’s crash: Around 3:30 AM, February 12, 2023, a vehicle traveling westbound around the 37 mm on Interstate 10 crashed into the back of a second vehicle, sending both into the median. The first vehicle went through the barrier into the eastbound lanes, and the […]
Which Alabama county had the most tornadoes in 2022?
Last year was a really busy one for tornadoes in Alabama. According to the National Weather Service there were 98 confirmed tornadoes in the state in 2022, the most of any year since 1950 -- except 2011. The weather service is highlighting this fact as a part of Severe Weather...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate Mardi Gras with Bienville Bites Food Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It is carnival season and Bienville Bites Food Tour is celebrating with a few festive tours. Join us for this one-time Beads and Brews Trolley Tour through the streets of Mobile during Mardi Gras! The trolley will make stops at significant Mardi Gras landmarks in Mobile. Enjoy light bites and brews from each brewery in Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo mourns death of Rajah, beloved Bengal tiger
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo lost an iconic resident on Thursday. The Zoo announced that Rajah, the Bengal tiger who for 18 years captured the hearts of guests and caretakers alike, has died. “Rajah lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo his entire life and had such an incredible presence,”said […]
Show Us Your Mardi Gras Gowns: Inca stages a resurrection
The Order of Inca celebrated its 66th annual Mardi Gras ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Mobile Civic Center. The theme for the tableau was “Inca Tells a Story,” and the soiree opened with high drama as Snow White, portrayed by lovely Leading Lady Stephanie, was poisoned and brought into the arena in a glass coffin carried by the Seven Dwarves. Thanks to “true love’s kiss,” the princess was thankfully revived.
Comments / 0