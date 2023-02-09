ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Billy Donovan talked about what it would take for the Chicago Bulls to pull the trigger on a trade

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQLLK_0khY0ClL00

Coach Billy Donovan talks about what it would take for the Chicago Bulls to make a trade.

The NBA's trade season is nearing its finale with quite a bang. Given the recent trade that sent Brooklyn Nets' superstar Kevin Durant out west to the Phoenix Suns, the Eastern Conference has become more wide open. However, one team that has been in trade rumors for the better part of the season—the Chicago Bulls —isn't keen on making a reactionary maneuver.

As the team's head coach Billy Donovan recently noted, any move they make needs to make sense and help their team get better. This means that the Bulls' front office needs to take a long and hard look at their current players before making any move.

"My guess would be it would have to make sense to help our team get better and make sense in terms of the deal," Donovan said .

Self-awareness

Donovan said that at 26-28, he and the team's decision-makers are already well aware of who they are, what they need, and what they have. This is crucial before making moves of any scale.

"We know the things we've got to get better at; if you don't know who you are you don't know where to get better," shared Donovan.

From the outside looking in, the Bulls have a talented but top-heavy squad that relies on its "Big Three" of DeMar DeRozan , Zach LaVine, and soon-to-be-unrestricted-free agent Nikola Vucevic. What the Bulls sorely lack are credible three-point threats, as the team ranks at the bottom of the league in three-pointers attempted and made.

Careful and thorough assessment

Several Bulls players have been mentioned in numerous trade rumors—from LaVine to Vucevic, to Coby White, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond. But in order to maximize their assets, the Bulls need to take a careful and thorough assessment of their players. This is what executive vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, is diligently doing heading to the trade deadline.

"The way I would look at it from my perspective is I really like our guys a lot in terms of the heart and spirit, and I think Arturas likes this group as much as I do," said Donovan. "We want to see these guys get better. Arturas is going to look at the totality of the organization and what's best for the organization; that's what I believe his focus would be on."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Complex

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Chicago Bears Draft: An under-the-radar WR1 prospect

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, prospects will continue to rise at key positions. For the Chicago Bears, one of those key positions of need remains at wide receiver. Going into this next season, we will likely see Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr. and Equanimeous St. Brown as the four wideouts with pretty comfortable jobs. Two other spots, though, will be up for grabs. Most notably, the Bears need an alpha wide receiver.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat

But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
MIAMI, FL
WGN News

Why the Bulls didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline

BROOKLYN – Thursday was arguably one of the more difficult days of the three-year tenure of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley in Chicago. Early in the day, the Bulls failed to get a deal done in order to either improve the current team or perhaps set a different course ahead of the 2 p.m. central […]
CHICAGO, IL
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
530
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy