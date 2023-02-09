Read full article on original website
Weekend outlook; snow showers early next week
It's been a beautiful afternoon across much of western Montana! Cloud cover is on the increase, along with a few light showers in the higher terrain of northwest Montana. Marias and Lookout passes could see just a light accumulation of snow at times over the weekend with a few isolated snow showers possible. Highs will top off in the 30s.
Fantastic weather through the end of the week; isolated snow showers this weekend
It's a fantastic day across western Montana with mostly clear skies and plenty of sunshine! With partial clearing overnight, the possibility for patchy fog will increase. Use caution on your morning commute if you encounter any. Clouds will be on the increase during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunshine and seasonal, accumulating snow next week
Increasing clouds today across western Montana. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. A weak disturbance will spark off a couple of isolated showers tonight for areas along and north of I-90. Lookout and Marias passes could see a dusting of snow. Little to no snow impacts in our valley locations. Daytime highs this weakened will be in the mid to upper 30s.
3D Weather: Nature's snowball, the snow roller
MISSOULA, Mont. — Western Montana is no stranger to snow, but a peculiar sight in the snow has made an appearance in a field near White Sulphur Springs. Dozens of snowballs sitting in an open field, but no indication of who made them. Bob Mueller snapped a few photos...
Scattered showers & breezy conditions; fog develops tonight
Scattered snow showers and breezy conditions will continue through this evening, gradually waning and giving way to a quiet and calm night. Briefly, a ridge of high pressure will build across the Northern Rockies heading into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning will feature patchy freezing fog and lows in the single digits and teens, warming into the 30s tomorrow afternoon for highs.
Excellent weather this weekend; next weather maker entering western Montana Monday
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: Homestake Pass, Canyon Creek, Targhee Pass, Wickes, Flesher Pass, Craig, Big Sky, Boulder, Raynolds Pass, East Glacier Park, Neihart, Elk Park Pass, Marias Pass, West Yellowstone, Lincoln, Clancy, Rogers Pass, Maudlow, Kings Hill Pass, Logan Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Marysville, Saint Mary, MacDonald Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, Babb, Montana City, Corbin, Monarch, Wolf Creek, Trident, and Kiowa. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.
mtpr.org
Reveling in Hot Springs in Winter
On a recent trip to Chico Hot Springs, my husband and I put on our bathing suits in the chilly concrete dressing rooms and walked barefoot and exposed across the icy walkways that many had walked before. The temperature was a frigid -5°. We gripped the ice-covered railings of the large pool and submerged ourselves in the warm, welcome embrace of the 110° mineral-rich water. The cold air over the hot pools was thick with fog. Before the warm water lulled us into a floating slumber, we jumped out into the ice-cold air, our bodies steaming, to freeze a little before returning to the comfort of the pool.
Beware of Montana’s False Spring Season
I don't care what a groundhog says, spring doesn't come early in Montana. Well, to be more precise, it does come early— then it leaves, then comes back again and leaves at least one more time before coming back for real. The Facebook page for Grizzly Fireplace posted this on Facebook almost 5 years ago and it's stuck with me ever since, here are the 12 seasons of Montana:
Spring Mack Days returns to Flathead Lake this March
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2023 Spring Mack Days fishing event will return to Flathead Lake this March. The event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to participating anglers. Mack Days starts March 16 and runs until...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
FWP invites public to SW Montana mountain lion management meeting
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife staff invites the public to a meeting in March regarding mountain lion management and possible quotas for the upcoming mountain lion hunting season in southwest Montana. The meeting will take place March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the annex of...
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Drone video high above southwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above southwest Montana. Watch all of our drone videos https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
Love Your Dog? Be Careful Before You Do This in Montana
Montana is full of people that love their pets, but sometimes the affection goes too far. You should be careful if you let your pets ride in the passenger seat of your vehicle. When I was driving home from work the other day, I saw someone in their pickup truck...
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana
The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
