ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cameron Eittreim

What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room

Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

One injured in Fort Smith house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23

The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
VAN BUREN, AR
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Mena nonprofit buys health clinic

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 27 through Feb. 9, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk, online real estate records via actdatascout.com and the Arkansas Secretary of State. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy