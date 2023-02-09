Read full article on original website
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
What's That Smell Downtown? A Look Inside The Rib Room
Every Friday night on my way home, I drive through downtown Fort Smith, coming over the bridge from Oklahoma, and the smell that resonates is amazing. When you can smell the food being grilled, you know that you are in for something special, and that's what Neumeier's Rib Room is cooking up. They fire up the grill around 6am every day, and the slow cooking process is only part of the magic.
Fort Smith ban targets animal trade for transient merchants, temporary use permits
The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance prohibiting the transfer of animals within the corporate limits of the city.
The 'Night to Shine' event returns in-person to Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — After two years of drive-through versions of “a Night to Shine”, everyone was glad to be back in person. “Here at west ark we like to say that we host the event, but all of the community comes out and participates in it,” said Dr. Chris Benjamin – pastor at West Ark Church of Christ.
Fort Smith Fire chief dies from cancer
Fire Chief Phil Christensen passed after a nine-month battle with cancer. His death is said to be tied to his line of work, according to a Facebook post. Chief Christensen's death will be considered a Line of Duty death, the press release states.
One injured in Fort Smith house fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui. The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St. Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Nominees for '23
The finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame are in and winners will be announced in early March. Nominees includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena.
New men's addiction recovery facility opens in Johnson County
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A new residential facility for men in addiction recovery is now open in Johnson County. Next Step Recovery Housing opened a new residential facility in Clarksville that will serve 30 men in early recovery. This is in addition to the group's existing 10-bed facility. Joseph Cruz...
Best Friends Animal Society looking for transport volunteers
The Best Friends Animal Society will soon open a new pet resource center in Northwest Arkansas and is looking for volunteers to be transport drivers.
Arkansas lawmakers approve $55 million in funding for internet in Logan County
Arkansas lawmakers approve the use of more than $55 million to bring internet to underserved parts of the state.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
KHBS
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
KHBS
Van Buren police officer drags shooting victim to safety
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren police officer dragged a man to safety during a shooting earlier this week. Body camera video shows Officer Kylie Ardemagni arriving in a neighborhood on Henry St. Wednesday night. She was the first to arrive. "There was so much unknown and not...
KHBS
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
kuaf.com
Next Step to Landing Pilot Training Center in Fort Smith
Fort Smith appears to be a step closer to landing a pilot training center. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, explains. He also covers the continuing expansion at Mercy in Fort Smith.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Mena nonprofit buys health clinic
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 27 through Feb. 9, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk, online real estate records via actdatascout.com and the Arkansas Secretary of State. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
KHBS
NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
