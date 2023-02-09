ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, MO

Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman

BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
BETHANY, MO
Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire

A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties

Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road

A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe

A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum

Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
BETHANY, MO
Head-on Collision Leaves One With Serious Injuries

A two-vehicle crash near Milan left one driver with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries. State Troopers report the head-on crash occurred at about 5:20 am Thursday on Highway 6, 2 miles east of Milan, when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville was eastbound and crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 24-year-old Fannie J Swartzentruber of Green City. Swartzentruber had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Hospital. Her passengers, a 1-year-old boy and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz of Green City, along with Brewer, were all taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
MILAN, MO
Obituary & Services: Jimmie Lee O’Neal

Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023, in Mt. Moriah, MO. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal, and brother, Pat O’Neal.
GILMAN CITY, MO

