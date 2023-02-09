Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe at Home” class
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a “Safe at Home” class for students in the fourth through sixth grades. The program will be held at the health department office in Trenton on March 9th from 2 pm to 3:30. The class is designed to prepare students to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman
BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
ktvo.com
Kirksville police officer wakes family to tell them house is on fire
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A police officer's knock on the door alerted a Kirksville family that their rental house was on fire. The blaze at 704 South Cottage Grove Avenue was reported around 12:05 p.m. Friday. The home is owned by Beverly Wait, of Kirksville. The tenant, Brooke Hurley, and...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties
Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
kttn.com
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announces February 16 as new date for “Partner Kickoff”
A new date has been announced for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission’s Partner Kickoff. The event will be on February 16th from 4:30 to 6 pm at 1104 Main Street in Trenton. The event was originally scheduled for January 25th, but it was postponed due to weather. Those...
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff releases report on recent incidents and investigations
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information about recent incidents and investigations. Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation began on February 7th of burglary and stealing in the 15000 block of LIV 240. The crime allegedly took place between early December and January 22nd. Evidence shows there was...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
kchi.com
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe
A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum
Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kchi.com
Head-on Collision Leaves One With Serious Injuries
A two-vehicle crash near Milan left one driver with serious injuries and three others with minor injuries. State Troopers report the head-on crash occurred at about 5:20 am Thursday on Highway 6, 2 miles east of Milan, when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Madison Brewer of Kirksville was eastbound and crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 24-year-old Fannie J Swartzentruber of Green City. Swartzentruber had serious injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Hospital. Her passengers, a 1-year-old boy and 22-year-old Adrian Ruiz of Green City, along with Brewer, were all taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jimmie Lee O’Neal
Jimmie Lee O’Neal, 69, Gilman City, Missouri passed away February 7, 2023, in Mt. Moriah, MO. Jimmie was born February 4, 1954, in Creston, Iowa, the son of Leland James “Todd” and Lela Maxine Ruff. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathy O’Neal, and brother, Pat O’Neal.
ktvo.com
Body of man found after almost 2-hour search of grain bin in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — After an almost two hour search Friday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a grain bin in Putnam County. The Putnam County E-911 Center received the call just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
