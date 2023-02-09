Batten Down the Hatches; Strong winds may cause localized power outages Thursday

WIND ADVISORIES STARTING THURSDAY 8AM FOR:

Northwestern Pocahontas County until 3 AM Friday morning (2/10)

Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 10 PM Thursday (2/9)

Wind Advisories have been issued for sustained winds of 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph expected. Localized power outages, blown debris, downed trees, and difficulty driving higher profile vehicles can be expected Thursday through early Friday morning.

Thursday a warm front lifts north with morning showers likely, with some heavy at times. Most skate by with light showers. We’ll be breezy, if not windy, at times with winds pushing 20-25mph, gusting 40-50mph mid morning through the evening. We’ll reach the low to mid 60s by the afternoon as showers come to an end late afternoon. This is when winds will shift from the west and temps will begin to cool as the system exits bringing in colder air. Overnight lows drop into upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday starts off dry with more sunshine than not. Breezy at times as westerly winds continue to bring in cooler air. Temps won’t warm as fast as they have the last couple of days, but we will still manage to reach the low to mid 50s, mountains will stay a touch cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds are on the increase Friday evening as a southern system pushes in as most of us stay dry until Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is still a day up in the air but trends are running warmer as our system from Friday evening slides farther towards our south. Looking less and less likely we’ll see much in the way of snow and more of a messy wintery mix of sleet, wet snow flakes, and rain. Mountain counties along the ridgelines still looking at a grassy coating to 1 inch of snow but the lowlands look to deal with nothing but soggy conditions until late evening. Temps pushing the upper 40s by the afternoon. Saturday night a few snow flurries likely and we’ll have to watch for refreezing but over all, our “best chance at snow” this week is looking like a bust.

Sunday a few lingering snow flakes for the mountains likely but most will see clouds beginning to fade by mid morning. Partly sunny skies for most Sunday afternoon with more clouds than not for the eastern mountains. Afternoon highs are warmer than average in the mid 40s but wind chills will certainly make this feel colder. Skies continue to clear into the evening as high pressure builds back in.

Monday we return to the warmth and sunshine for the entire day. A frosty start with many of us in the upper 20s but southwest winds and sunshine get to work early on as we push temps through the 40s and into the low 50s by the afternoon. The dry and clear conditions continue into the evening setting us up for a nice, quiet start to our week.

Tuesday is a nice day overall for February with more sunshine to start and only a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Highs push into the low to mid 50s once again as warmer air pushes in ahead of our next rain maker. Clouds increase Tuesday night into our Wednesday early morning with rain holding off until the very early hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday holds the chance of a shower or two early on as temps remain warm in the mid to upper 50s. The off and on rain will last most of the day with a few dry moments to run those errands.

In your extended forecast a few more soggy days ahead as we continue to see our jet stream fluctuate as we transition away from La Nina influences. The pattern of a few warm days followed by cooler days will be the result with showers here and there. Indications are still strong for a cool down late February with a shot of cold air into the middle of next week likely.

THURSDAY

AM rain, brief break, PM showers. Windy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy

FRIDAY

Windy and cooler. Clouds building back late. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Snow to ice back to snow PM, colder. Highs in the upper 30s/low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mnt. flurries early, clearing for all PM. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Warming up with sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY – VALENTINE’S DAY

Another nice day, warm. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers return. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Hit & miss showers. Some dry hours. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY

Flurries early, clearing PM. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Clear and colder. Highs in the low 30s.



