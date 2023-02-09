Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Retired teacher receives honorary street naming
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday afternoon, friends, family and old students spoke at Manual High School sharing the impact one retiring teacher had on them. George Graves Jr. served as band director for Manual high school from 1977 until 2008. The street named in his honor is located at...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Central Illinois Proud
Annual eagle watch breakfast held by Rotary and Lions club of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE Ill. (WMBD) — The Rotary Club and Lions Club of Chillicothe held their annual eagle watch breakfast Saturday morning. Eggs and sausages were served at the Shore Acres Clubhouse to those who have a passion for eagles. Along with breakfast, an eagle photography contest was held, and Wildlife Prairie Park held an educational presentation on eagles and other winged animals.
Central Illinois Proud
Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs to North Pekin
Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs to North Pekin. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs …. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs to North Pekin. FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES. Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal. Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal. Extra...
Central Illinois Proud
FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds...
Central Illinois Proud
NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs …. Amazon...
Central Illinois Proud
$57 million hotel proposed in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council will hear a proposal on Tuesday to transform a dormant section of SW Adams St. into a $57 million hotel and apartment complex. Florida-based Fulton Hotel Development LLC owns the former Sully’s Bar on the 100 block of SW Adams St. The proposal would raze the former bar and adjacent Illinois Central College building to construct a 140-room hotel and 50-apartment complex with a pool, gym and rooftop bar.
Central Illinois Proud
Blood drive raising awareness about sickle cell disease
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Association of Black Academic Employees (ABAE) held a blood drive on Friday. The goal was to raise awareness about sickle cell disease. People with sickle cell disease have red blood cell shortages, so blood donations are a big help. According to...
Central Illinois Proud
William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria City Council is considering a multi-million dollar hotel and apartment unit project. A hotel developer is bringing plans for vacant buildings off of SW Adams St that would include the construction of 140 hotel guestrooms, 50 residential apartment units, and a restaurant. The proposal would...
Central Illinois Proud
PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot
PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES. Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal. Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights...
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA chess state finals held at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — IHSA’s chess state championships were held at the Peoria Civic Center Friday and Saturday. A total of 129 teams qualified for the state tournament, with contestants playing rounds 1-4 on Friday. On Saturday, they finished up their final day of competition with rounds 5-7.
Central Illinois Proud
Man found shot near Peoria’s Lexington Hills Apartments Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said one man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night. PPD’s Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, said at 6:58 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal still searching for missing woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal Police Department is still looking for a woman who has been missing for over a month. According to the Normal Police Facebook, 50-year-old Julie Harris has been missing since Jan. 8. She is listed as homeless, 5’04”, and 130 lbs with brown hair and glasses.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU professor says family is safe in Turkey and Syria earthquake aftermath
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Dr. Aslihan Spaulding, a professor at Illinois State University, immediately texted her parents who live in Turkey. “They are not on the epicenter but sometimes you can feel far away. Thank God they...
Central Illinois Proud
Echevarria statement on officer-involved shooting
Update on Oct. shooting death featuring Echevarria statement. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. NOFSINGER ROUTE...
Central Illinois Proud
La Niña is Fading Fast, El Niño Likely to Develop by Late Summer
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warming sea surface temperatures across the Equatorial Pacific suggest that our rare triple dip La Niña is quickly coming to an end. With that trend expected to continue through Spring, it’s likely El Niño conditions will be in place by late Summer.
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
Central Illinois Proud
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Emily Dana may be Peoria’s best-kept basketball secret. The Peoria Heights junior is listed on Maxpreps as one of the Top-15 three-point shooters in Illinois; a jump shot crafted through years of practice. A lot of time with AAU and just getting in a...
Comments / 0