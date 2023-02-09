Read full article on original website
KMZU
U-Haul Fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo.- The Chillicothe Fire department was dispatched to a U-Haul fire this afternoon. At 1:33 p.m. the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived at the scene of an E350 van with the right front wheel burning. The engine and Cab compartment received heavy smoke damage. No damage to the van compartment or to the vehicle being towed occurred.
kchi.com
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe
A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties
Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning
A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman
BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
kttn.com
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe at Home” class
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a “Safe at Home” class for students in the fourth through sixth grades. The program will be held at the health department office in Trenton on March 9th from 2 pm to 3:30. The class is designed to prepare students to...
Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Sullivan County Food Handlers Training to be offered in Milan
Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be held in Milan later this month. The class will be at the Milan Community Center on February 22nd at 2 pm. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Each is required to attend one class to possess a food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
KMZU
Caldwell County Route 116 to close east of Route 13 for bridge rehabilitation project
CALDWELL COUNTY — A bridge rehabilitation project in Caldwell County is scheduled to begin soon. Route 116, approximately two miles east of Route 13 will close to all traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 for MoDOT crews to begin work on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
kttn.com
Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65
A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
northwestmoinfo.com
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen injured after falling asleep behind the wheel
BEVIER, Mo. — A teen driver was injured Wednesday night in a Macon County crash. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Carroll Street in Bevier, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 17-year-old boy, from Bevier, fell asleep while driving. The car traveled off the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
