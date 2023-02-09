ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

KMZU

U-Haul Fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Mo.- The Chillicothe Fire department was dispatched to a U-Haul fire this afternoon. At 1:33 p.m. the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived at the scene of an E350 van with the right front wheel burning. The engine and Cab compartment received heavy smoke damage. No damage to the van compartment or to the vehicle being towed occurred.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe

A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm. The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch. The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish. Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck. They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Two Crashes Leave Two Injured In Area Counties

Two single-vehicle crashes investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol Thursday resulted in minor and moderate injuries for the drivers. In Livingston County at about 8:20 am on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, 49-year-old Caryl A Martin of Brookfield was westbound and her vehicle skidded off the slush-covered road and struck a tree. She was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning

A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrests In The Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman

BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road

A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall woman has been charged and issued a summons in relation to a 2021 Boone County crash that hurt a baby after it was ejected from a vehicle. Sonniquka McKamey, 30, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree assault and armed-criminal action. An initial appearance is scheduled The post Woman charged in 2021 crash that injured baby appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Sullivan County Food Handlers Training to be offered in Milan

Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be held in Milan later this month. The class will be at the Milan Community Center on February 22nd at 2 pm. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Each is required to attend one class to possess a food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65

A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen injured after falling asleep behind the wheel

BEVIER, Mo. — A teen driver was injured Wednesday night in a Macon County crash. It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Carroll Street in Bevier, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 17-year-old boy, from Bevier, fell asleep while driving. The car traveled off the...
BEVIER, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

