Read full article on original website
Related
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
scitechdaily.com
“Never Seen Before” – Scientists Discover an Extraordinary New Species of Pterosaur With Over 400 Teeth
Paleontologists from England, Germany, and Mexico have uncovered an extraordinary new species of pterosaur, characterized by an astonishing 400 teeth that resemble the prongs of a nit comb. The remarkable fossil was discovered in a German quarry. Professor David Martill, lead author of the research, from the University of Portsmouth’s...
Archaeologists Discover 1.2 Million-Year-Old 'Workshop' in Mind-Blowing Find
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a trove of nearly 600 obsidian hand-axes that were crafted more than 1.2 million years ago in Ethiopia by an unknown group of hominins, the family consisting of modern humans and our many extinct relatives, reports a new study.
Phys.org
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish
The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
Rare ocean creature caught on video swimming ‘sluggishly’ off Japan. See the encounter
A ferryman spotted the strange creature and alerted a local diver.
5,000-Year-Old ‘Tavern’ Still Stocked with Food Unearthed by Archaeologists in Iraq
Archaeologists have uncovered a large tavern complete with benches, a type of ancient clay refrigerator called a “zeer”, an oven, and storage containers, some of which still had food, outside the modern city of Al-Shatrah in southern Iraq, according to Penn Today. The tavern was found by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pisa in Italy using advanced methodologies and high-tech gear, including drone photography, thermal imaging, and “micro-stratigraphic sampling, a surgically precise type of excavation” at Lagash, one of the largest archaeological sites in what once was Mesopotamia. The part-open-air, part-kitchen public house dates to around 2,700 B.C.E....
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Humans Had a Surprising Technique to Kill Giant Cows 60,000 Years Ago
Research at an ancient hunting site in Israel has revealed how prehistoric humans took down huge, extinct cattle that could weigh more than 2,200 pounds.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
Woolly mammoth soon to walk the Earth again, scientists say
KSNF/KODE — The long-dead woolly mammoth will make its return from extinction by 2027, according to biotech company, Colossal; actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast. Last year, the Dallas-based firm received an additional $60 million in funding to continue the “mammoth” gene-editing work it started in 2021. If successful, not only will Colossal bring […]
Unearthed, the 220 million-year-old ‘missing link’ in evolution
The world’s first ‘worm’ dating back 220 million years has been unearthed in Arizona.It’s a ‘missing link’ in evolution that sheds fresh light on the origins of amphibians.Named Funcusvermis gilmorei, it lived at the beginning of the age of the dinosaurs.The primitive creepy-crawly was identified from its tiny jaws and teeth - which remarkably survived fossilisation.While its Latin name refers to it as a ‘funky worm’, it actually belongs to a group called caecilians, which also include frogs and salamanders.Ben Kligman, a doctoral student at Virginia Tech who led the dig at Petrified Forest National Park, said: “The discovery of...
Archaeologists Uncover Intact 52-Foot-Long Ancient Papyrus from 50 BCE
Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an intact ancient papyrus, dating back to 50 BCE, in what experts in the country are calling the first discovery of its kind in a century. The 52-foot-long papyrus was found in the Saqqara archaeological area. The ancient artifact contains declarations and spells from the Pharaonic Book of the Dead to assist those who have passed away in their afterlives. Egypt’s Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, announced the discovery earlier this week during an Archaeologists’ Day event organized by the Egypt Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. Waziri said the papyrus, which...
Searchers with metal detectors stumble on 2,500-year-old sacrificial site in Poland
Intricate bronze spirals, human bones and hoop ornaments were pulled from the bog, photos show.
Comments / 0