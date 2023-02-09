BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and Perry Lake (126). Others who advanced were Gabe Erwin (3rd at 144), Drew Seekman (2nd at 150), Mason Lindsey (2nd at 157), Jacob Dixon (2nd at 190), Everado Lozada (4th at 285), Aiden Fill (3rd at 113), Logan Long (3rd at 126), Layne Knisely (2nd at 138) and Mathew Blankenship (2nd at 215). The Chargers had district five champs. They were Logan Mears (113), Landyn Crance (132), Aidan Taylor (138), Colton Russell (150) and Grady Iobe (215). Others who advanced were Mason Hawthorne (2nd at 113), Maddox Miller (3rd at 157), Garrett Halder (4th at 215) and Hunter Gillies (2nd at 285).

