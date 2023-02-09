Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Quincy’s Reif and George win MHSAA D3 wrestling district championships
WILLIAMSTON, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles had three wrestlers advance to the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three Individual Regionals on Saturday in the districts at Williamston. District championships were won by Jacob Reif at 132 and Davin George at 190. Hamilton Speith was fourth at 215 pounds. The three Orioles...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater’s Miller advances to Individual Regionals at 138 pounds
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tre Miller was the only Coldwater wrestler to advance out of the M.H.S.A.A Division Two Individual Districts on Saturday at Harper Creek. Miller finished fourth at 138 pounds after he was beaten by Braedyn Baryo of Stevensville Lakeshore 9-8 in the third place match. Miller advanced to the regional tournament at Jackson Northwest.
wtvbam.com
Friday night boys hoops: Bronson prevails at UC, Quincy loses to Big 8 co-leaders
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson spoiled Union City’s Snocoming game with a 60-41 victory at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Vikings roared out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Kamron Brackett led all scorers with 17 points and 6 steals, while Aden...
wtvbam.com
Thirteen from Bronson and 9 from UC advance to MHSAA Individual Regionals
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and Perry Lake (126). Others who advanced were Gabe Erwin (3rd at 144), Drew Seekman (2nd at 150), Mason Lindsey (2nd at 157), Jacob Dixon (2nd at 190), Everado Lozada (4th at 285), Aiden Fill (3rd at 113), Logan Long (3rd at 126), Layne Knisely (2nd at 138) and Mathew Blankenship (2nd at 215). The Chargers had district five champs. They were Logan Mears (113), Landyn Crance (132), Aidan Taylor (138), Colton Russell (150) and Grady Iobe (215). Others who advanced were Mason Hawthorne (2nd at 113), Maddox Miller (3rd at 157), Garrett Halder (4th at 215) and Hunter Gillies (2nd at 285).
wtvbam.com
CHS boys underclassmen hoop teams split with Parma, St. Charles improves to 8-0.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s underclassmen basketball teams split with Parma Western on Thursday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. Parma won the JV game 59-39. Jackson Reilly led Coldwater with 20 points and eight rebounds. Bennett McDonald added 10 points and had five steals while Austin Downs recorded three assists.
MLive.com
Historic win headlines Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Vicksburg’s girls basketball team added another piece of program history to its storybook season, as the Bulldogs defeated Three Rivers, 63-39 Friday, to capture its first Wolverine Conference championship. Makayla Allen led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 17 in the second quarter,...
wtvbam.com
Quincy captures MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district title
HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles captured the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three team wrestling district title at Hillsdale Thursday night with a 43-33 victory over the Olivet Eagles. The Orioles advanced to the finals after drawing a bye in the three team district. Earning wins for the Orioles were...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Hackett overcomes coaching scare to defeat Schoolcraft in boys hoops
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI – Rivalry bragging rights, a conference championship and district tournament seeding were all on the line in Friday’s boys basketball game between Kalamazoo Hackett and Schoolcraft. And it would have been totally understandable for Hackett’s collective consciousness to be wandering away from what was happening on...
wtvbam.com
CHS Boys swim/dive team win eight events in meet victory over K Central
KALAMAZOO, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity boys swim and dive team continued SMAC competition Thursday with a 104-65 victory at Kalamazoo Central. Coldwater started with a win in the 200 Medley relay and never looked back, winning 8 of the 12 events. Taylor Eberts won the 200 and...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater bowlers split with Northwest in season’s final home meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater bowlers split with Jackson Northwest at Midway Lanes on Thursday afternoon for their last home meet of the season. The Coldwater Varsity Girls team kept up their winning way, as they dominated the Mounties 28 to 2. Coldwater won both regular games 711-597...
Kent County woman wins $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin show
A woman from Kent County has a lot to look forward to after winning $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show.
wtvbam.com
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Cutchall
Ruth Ann Cutchall, 79, of Tekonsha, Michigan passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Centrica Care Hospice Residence in Battle Creek. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12pm-3 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in...
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
wtvbam.com
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns Saturday after two years of cancellations
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns on Tip Up Island Saturday for its 60th edition after two years of cancellations. The 2021 event had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and the effects of major storms in August...
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
wtvbam.com
Artists asked to submit work for “Wild Things” Art Gallery Exhibit at Tibbits
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Arts Alive is inviting artists of all ages and skill levels to submit their interpretations of “Wild Things” in their upcoming themed gallery show which will be displayed at Tibbits Opera House March through May. While the gallery theme is “Wild Things,” it...
Hudsonville store in possession of popular sweater
A Hudsonville thrift shop is generating a lot of buzz after a sweater seen on a popular TV series was brought to their store.
Five Best Places To Buy Paczkis In Kalamazoo And Battle Creek
Fat Tuesday is approaching. It marks the day before the Lenten season, a period of 40 days of fasting that is observed by some Christian denominations. Fat Tuesday is the final day that observers can gorge themselves with goodies before the tempting trek of denial begins. The paczki is a...
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
