Pennsylvania family “hell-bent on Trump winning” found dead in “suicide pact”
A Pennsylvania family who police say died as part of a suicide pact last week were described by a former acquaintance of being "hell-bent" on seeing former President Donald Trump reelected in 2020. In an interview with NBC News, Pennsylvania man Bret Stabley said that the Daub family -- 62-year-old...
This Family Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Sometimes traveling off-of-the-beaten path yields some downright delicious rewards – like a hearty meal at a country restaurant. When you’ve got a few hours free, climb behind the wheel and follow the winding country roads that will take you straight to this family restaurant in Pennsylvania. Make sure you bring a hearty appetite – and the whole family – with you.
Body Of Pennsylvania Mother Found Partly Buried Weeks After Disappearance
The body of a Pennsylvania mother who had been missing for several weeks was found partly buried.
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Man whose skull was found on Pennsylvania riverbank in 1986 is positively identified
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- Officials have positively identified a man whose skull was found on a riverbank in 1986, giving answers to a family who hasn’t seen the victim since 1984. According to the Bucks County District Attorney General’s Office, in June 1986, a fisherman on the Delaware...
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said. When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
Mall demolition plan; best pizzas; children’s hospital: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. Marty at Giant grocery stores is a love-it or hate-it robot. It (he?) patrols store aisles looking for spills, out-of-stock items and other simple tasks. It wears big googly eyes and a name tag. Our Sean Adams wrote about a video that showed Marty out of a...
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
Pennsylvania Family Dies in Alleged Murder-Suicide Pact
A Pennsylvania family was shot dead last week in what appeared to be a murder-suicide pact. According to NBC News, the bodies of Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah Daub, 59, were found in the backyard of their York County home on Jan. 25. Police said they went to the house after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire shortly before midnight. While conducting a welfare check, officers reportedly discovered the bodies on the ground as well as handwritten notes inside the home.
Patient trying to light cigarette while on oxygen likely caused fire at Pa. hospital: report
A UPMC hospital representative confirmed five UPMC East employees were treated for injuries after a fire in a hospital room broke out Sunday night. The fire may have started as the result of a patient attempting to light a cigarette while on oxygen, according to reports. Crews responded to UPMC...
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and Redevelopment
Plans are afoot for substantial changes to the location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org andABC27.com.
Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
