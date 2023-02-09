ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Family Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Sometimes traveling off-of-the-beaten path yields some downright delicious rewards – like a hearty meal at a country restaurant. When you’ve got a few hours free, climb behind the wheel and follow the winding country roads that will take you straight to this family restaurant in Pennsylvania. Make sure you bring a hearty appetite – and the whole family – with you.
NorthcentralPA.com

Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice,"  shelter manager Cailin Rankin said.  When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price

What comes to mind when you hear all you can eat? Chances are you immediately think of a buffet, filled with delicious dishes and multiple trips to pile plates high with our favorite foods. Well, there’s another way you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that doesn’t involve a buffet but still promises a scrumptious, one-of-a-kind dining experience. Dig into an all-you-can-eat hot pot or Korean BBQ meal at this unique Pennsylvania restaurant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

Pennsylvania Family Dies in Alleged Murder-Suicide Pact

A Pennsylvania family was shot dead last week in what appeared to be a murder-suicide pact. According to NBC News, the bodies of Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah Daub, 59, were found in the backyard of their York County home on Jan. 25. Police said they went to the house after a neighbor reported hearing gunfire shortly before midnight. While conducting a welfare check, officers reportedly discovered the bodies on the ground as well as handwritten notes inside the home.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Rotten smell in Westmoreland County leads to calls about suspected gas leak

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A rotten smell in Westmoreland County led to dozens of 911 calls about a suspected gas leak.The smell was reported in several municipalities from Murrysville to Hempfield Township on Wednesday. But it turned out to be a false alarm."I immediately put my scanner app on my phone and sure enough, there were calls from all over," Mark Khristie of Delmont said Wednesday. "Delmont, Murrysville. And fire companies going out and checking for this gas smell."For 12 hours, callers across the county dialed 911 after smelling what was believed to be natural gas in their homes and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
