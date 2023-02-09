2 arrested after pulling gun on Ga. school bus full of kids, blocking them from leaving

Two people were arrested after officials say they stopped a school bus and pulled out a gun.

Glynn County Sheriff officials said on Feb. 6, officers arrested 33-year-old Samantha Lynn Connelly and 30-year-old Tarrell Lashawn Nelson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

According to investigators, Connelly blocked a school bus with elementary school children onboard on Glass Circle.

While Connelly blocked the bus, authorities said Nelson pulled out a gun in front of the bus.

It is unclear why they did this.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries were reported from this incident.

Nelson was charged with third-degree cruelty to children, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, receipt, possession, or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, and knowingly intentionally or reckless disruption of the operation of public school/bus/bus stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Connelly was charged with knowingly intentional or reckless disruption of public school/bus/bus stop operation and false statements or writing, concealing facts of fraudulent documents in government matters.

Both were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

IN OTHER NEWS: