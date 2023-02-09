ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
People

Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day. Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce (neé McDevitt), might just become parents of three during the 2023 Super Bowl! The fan-favorite Philadelphia Eagles center — who will face his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 — and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters and are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show Kelly Clarkson is showing off her football fan stripes. The Voice host, 40, dazzled in a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress at the NFL Honors award show Thursday to signify her love for her hometown team (Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Tx., which is just 33 miles outside of Dallas.) The "Since You've Been Gone" singer took the stage to host the awards sporting a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey,...
People

Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna

Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, is planning to bring two OB doctors with her to watch the big game in Arizona Jason Kelce's pregnant wife Kylie is going to be just fine on Sunday, her mother-in-law Donna Kelce says. Speaking with PEOPLE on the NFL Honors red carpet, Donna — who, as mom to Eagles' center Jason, 35, and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 33, is making history as the first mother ever to have two sons play against each other at the Super Bowl...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Tim McGraw Tries the Patrick Mahomes Football Toss — and Offers to Be 'Backup' for the NFL Star

Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Super Bowl Put him in, Coach! In honor of Super Bowl weekend, Tim McGraw shared a video on Instagram Friday where he attempts the Patrick Mahomes toss — and succeeds. "Saw @patrickmahomes do this football toss and found out I've still got a little bit of arm in me after all 💪," he wrote on Instagram, referencing a video of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27. He continued, "Good luck...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Pa. coroner pronounces Chiefs "dead" ahead of Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The betting odds favor the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII over the Kansas City Chiefs. But one Pennsylvania official is getting more drastic with their prediction for the big game.In their official announcement of recent deaths Friday, the Lehigh County Coroner's office pronounced the Kansas City Chiefs dead."The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona," the statement said. "Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!"We're just hoping for a win and nobody gets badly hurt. You can follow along with our Super Bowl coverage here.
KANSAS CITY, MO

