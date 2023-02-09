ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

We have the opportunity to build something stronger than Roe

By Aurea Bolanos Perea
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
Abortion rights supporters march in Denver in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court opinion that indicated justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, May 7, 2022. (Kevin Mohatt for Colorado Newsline)

It’s been seven months since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade , leaving roughly one-third of people across the country without access to safe, legal abortion care in their home states. While millions of patients and providers now live in places where abortion care is punishable by enormous fines and lengthy prison sentences, Colorado remains a safe haven and a beacon of hope for abortion access.

Since June of last year, Colorado abortion providers and independent abortion funds have cared for thousands of out-of-state patients, providing more than $5 million in patient assistance. As the stories of people suffering from being denied abortion care in other states continue to pile up, we know these cruel, political attacks on our rights and our bodies are far from over.

Anti-abortion lawmakers across the country continue to advance a legislative agenda designed to further undermine our bodily autonomy, bar access to gender-affirming care, and block our ability to plan for our families and our futures. Coloradans have shown their firm support of reproductive health care access time and again. Voters struck down abortion bans at the ballot box three times over, and most recently, in the November 2022 midterm elections, they voted in even more abortion access champions into our state Legislature.

Despite this clear mandate from the people, Colorado Republicans have introduced anti-abortion legislation every single year for almost a decade, including three bills rooted in misinformation and pseudo-science, introduced just last month . If they had their way, Coloradans would face the same egregious obstacles as people in Texas and Oklahoma and be forced to travel hundreds of miles for essential health care.

Opponents of abortion and gender-affirming care are not letting up, and neither are we.

(We) are proud to be working side-by-side with abortion access champions in the Legislature to introduce the Safe Access to Protected Health Care package.

The work to secure true reproductive freedom and autonomy in Colorado is just beginning. Though the loss of Roe was devastating, our organizations have known for decades that the constitutional right granted by Roe was never truly enough to guarantee access to care for many of our communities.

Last year, lawmakers and advocates made history by passing the Reproductive Health Equity Act , enshrining the right for Coloradans to obtain reproductive health care, including abortion, into our state law. RHEA served as an important step in safeguarding our rights here in Colorado — but simply having a right can be hollow without access. Too many people in our state still face systemic and institutional barriers to accessing the care they need, a weight that falls hardest on Black, Latine, Indigenous, and other people of color.

Right now, those seeking reproductive health services in Colorado, including abortion, are tasked with navigating a complex access landscape, even though this care is protected. No one in our state should have to circumvent high costs for care due to lack of insurance coverage, face political threats and intimidation, or be duped by the deceptive practices of anti-abortion counseling centers when trying to obtain health care that is their right.

That’s why this year, we are focusing our efforts on chipping away at these barriers, so people in our state can more freely access the reproductive and gender-affirming health care they need. Our organizations, COLOR, New Era Colorado, Cobalt and Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, are proud to be working side-by-side with abortion access champions in the Legislature to introduce the Safe Access to Protected Health Care package.

This package, designed in concert with providers, patients and community members, will go even further to protect the rights of patients and providers to receive and provide abortion and gender-affirming care, tackle misinformation in our communities, and make care more affordable for everyone.

Threats to safe and accessible reproductive health care are clear and present. This year we have the opportunity and responsibility to create a future where a person’s right to access essential and affirming reproductive healthcare is protected, no matter what.

The post We have the opportunity to build something stronger than Roe appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 24

