Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Food Bucket List for Los Angeles
You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant
There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los Angeles
Super Bowl LVII might be taking place in Phoenix, but the real party is right here in L.A. on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. Here's where to go to watch the Super Bowl in Los Angeles that both Chiefs and Eagles fans can agree on.
ladowntownnews.com
Resilient Michael and Kwini Reed host food fest at Rose Bowl
In the depths of the pandemic lockdown, Downtown LA restaurants suffered more acutely than those in other parts of town. While other spots shut down cold, the popular breakfast and lunch bistro Poppy + Rose was used as a hub of community activism and support for their neighbors. Its resilient...
Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…
As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
tourcounsel.com
Panorama Mall | Mall in Los Angeles, California
Panorama Mall is a mall in Panorama City, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. It is an enclosed mall anchored by two large discount stores, Walmart and Curacao, aimed primarily at a Hispanic customer base. The mall originally opened as the open-air Broadway–Valley shopping center in 1955. Similar to what...
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, California
For people visiting the Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles, delicious desserts, treats, and snacks can be found at Yamazaki Bakery. They serve all sorts of sweet treats, including strawberry roll cakes, pastries, sugar toast, cream puffs, and various Japanese delicacies. They have different types of bread products and other bakery items.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Olayinka Babalola on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
On The Menu: Satisfy your dessert cravings at Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood
If you're craving something sweet to pick up for yourself or your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, look no further than Sweet Red Peach in Inglewood.
westsidetoday.com
Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City
8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
foxla.com
Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years
ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
westsidetoday.com
Hudson Pacific Wins Proposal to Develop 300,000-Square-Foot Project in Baldwin Hills
Hudson Pacific has been given 12 months – plus optional 90-day extensions if necessary – to gain all city entitlements. The City of Los Angeles is entering an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties for the redevelopment of the Marlton Square site in Baldwin Hills. The 5.7-acre...
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Village of tiny homes to house 160 homeless opens in Sun Valley
A new village of 160 tiny homes will help house the homeless in Sun Valley.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
