Los Angeles, CA

California Guide

Food Bucket List for Los Angeles

You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).
LOS ANGELES, CA
S. F. Mori

Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger Restaurant

There is normally a long line up of cars at the drive thru. It is sometimes difficult to even get into the parking lot or the drive thru lane for the IN-N-OUT Burger restaurant in Rancho Santa Margarita, in Orange County, California. The location is 30121 Santa Margarita Parkway. They are open from 10:30 am until 1 am on Sundays through Thursday. They stay open until 1:30 am on Friday and Saturday nights.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Resilient Michael and Kwini Reed host food fest at Rose Bowl

In the depths of the pandemic lockdown, Downtown LA restaurants suffered more acutely than those in other parts of town. While other spots shut down cold, the popular breakfast and lunch bistro Poppy + Rose was used as a hub of community activism and support for their neighbors. Its resilient...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Monrovia Old Town report: The plot chickens…

As previously mentioned, some of our Old Town storefronts are all busy putting the final touches on their makeovers. Some of these shops will be opening this weekend. Although it’s not in Old Town, we also have some exciting news down on Huntington Drive. We have two businesses that...
MONROVIA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Panorama Mall | Mall in Los Angeles, California

Panorama Mall is a mall in Panorama City, San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. It is an enclosed mall anchored by two large discount stores, Walmart and Curacao, aimed primarily at a Hispanic customer base. The mall originally opened as the open-air Broadway–Valley shopping center in 1955. Similar to what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Olayinka Babalola on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.

A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Arcadia restaurant closing its doors after more than 70 years

ARCADIA, Calif. - After more than 70 years, a beloved restaurant in Arcadia is closing its doors. Sunday, Feb. 12 marks the last day patrons can enjoy Rod’s Grill. Rod’s Grill started as a small chain of restaurants in 1946. Its Arcadia location opened in 1957 and is the last one remaining.
ARCADIA, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA

