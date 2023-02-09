We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.

