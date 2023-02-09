Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Beaufort SC musician to perform Valentine’s Day concert…at Waffle HouseExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doorsExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Original surviving member of Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform in BeaufortExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Related
connectsavannah.com
Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'
Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
amhsnewspaper.com
Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023
2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
Alex Murdaugh's legal dream team strategizes at luxe South Carolina estate
Alex Murdaugh's legal team is staying at a luxurious estate with five homes, seven lakes and a sparkling swimming pool during the Walterboro, South Carolina, trial.
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
wtoc.com
Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson returns to America’s Got Talent
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen a familiar face on America’s Got Talent this week - Flau’jae Johnson. This is her second time hitting the national stage. Johnson is a Savannah native and many know her for her talent in the studio and on the basketball court.
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Features Chef’s Surprise At Every Meal
We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Payne, Daniel Alexander (1811-1893)
“P” is for Payne, Daniel Alexander (1811-1893). Educator, clergyman. Payne was born a free person of color in Charleston. He was trained early in Methodist traditions at Cumberland Methodist Church. He was formally educated in one of Charleston’s free Black private schools. He opened his own school where he taught free Black students and (clandestinely) enslaved children. In 1834 a new state law prohibited both slave literacy and schools maintained by free Blacks. In 1835 Payne left South Carolina, studied at Gettysburg Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and ordained as a Lutheran clergyman. He moved to Philadelphia where he became a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. In 1852 he was elected bishop. In 1865 Daniel Alexander Payne returned to South Carolina to preside over the establishment of the South Carolina Conference of the AME Church.
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourage adoptions
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Football fans are not the only ones preparing for the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Canines and the Pupadelphia Eagles faced off at the sixth annual Pup Bowl on Saturday. The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne...
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
WJCL
Beaufort County to host free electronics recycling event this weekend
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video attached above: your WJCL 22 News morning weather forecast. The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling is hosting a free electronics recycling event this Saturday, Feb. 11. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Beaufort County Public...
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship traveling into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
maritime-executive.com
Port of Savannah Receives East Coast's Largest STS Cranes
The Port of Savannah has taken delivery of its latest set of STS cranes, and they are unusually big - the largest of their kind on the East Coast, and (according to the U.S. Coast Guard) the largest-gauge ever imported into the United States. As part of its project to...
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
live5news.com
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
Request for mistrial denied in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sparks flew in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Friday as his defense team moved for a mistrial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 14 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh […]
Comments / 0