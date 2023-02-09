ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

connectsavannah.com

Savannah takes center stage in upcoming episode of 'Samantha Brown’s Places to Love'

Trusted travel icon Samantha Brown is the host of her Emmy award-winning and eponymously-named PBS show “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.” Now in its sixth season, the show follows Brown as she explores exciting locales around the world, discovering little-known secrets and meeting with interesting people along the way. Recently, her travels have taken Brown and her camera crew to the Hostess City, which shines on screen in an upcoming episode of the show’s current season.
SAVANNAH, GA
amhsnewspaper.com

Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023

2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSAV-TV

BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
SAVANNAH, GA
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina Restaurant Features Chef’s Surprise At Every Meal

We are always on the lookout for unique dining experiences. And, we especially love a “Chef’s Experience” meal. The chef’s experience is typically a meal that features twists and turns at every course. And, the chef usually highlights ingredients that are fresh for the day and unique to the region. However, the best part for the diner is the surprise. Plus, sometimes you can even sit at a special table and watch the chef prepare the meal. Only In Your State pointed us to this South Carolina restaurant featuring a chef’s surprise at every meal. R. Kitchen is in Charleston, South Carolina. The interesting spot has two locations including Ashley River Road and Rutledge Avenue. It’s one of those places you might pass by without taking notice. Sometimes, those are the best hidden gems. Understated chalkboards give diners a hint as to what might be in store for them on any particular day.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“P” is for Payne, Daniel Alexander (1811-1893)

“P” is for Payne, Daniel Alexander (1811-1893). Educator, clergyman. Payne was born a free person of color in Charleston. He was trained early in Methodist traditions at Cumberland Methodist Church. He was formally educated in one of Charleston’s free Black private schools. He opened his own school where he taught free Black students and (clandestinely) enslaved children. In 1834 a new state law prohibited both slave literacy and schools maintained by free Blacks. In 1835 Payne left South Carolina, studied at Gettysburg Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and ordained as a Lutheran clergyman. He moved to Philadelphia where he became a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. In 1852 he was elected bishop. In 1865 Daniel Alexander Payne returned to South Carolina to preside over the establishment of the South Carolina Conference of the AME Church.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourage adoptions

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Football fans are not the only ones preparing for the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Canines and the Pupadelphia Eagles faced off at the sixth annual Pup Bowl on Saturday. The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne...
CHARLESTON, SC
BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
tourcounsel.com

Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina

Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Port of Savannah Receives East Coast's Largest STS Cranes

The Port of Savannah has taken delivery of its latest set of STS cranes, and they are unusually big - the largest of their kind on the East Coast, and (according to the U.S. Coast Guard) the largest-gauge ever imported into the United States. As part of its project to...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

Request for mistrial denied in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sparks flew in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial Friday as his defense team moved for a mistrial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 14 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

