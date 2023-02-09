ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

More rate hikes on way as Swedish cbank says wants stronger currency

By Simon Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSIBV_0khXuXsY00
  • Summary
  • Companies

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3% on Thursday and forecast further tightening in the coming months to combat inflation and headwinds from a weak currency.

The crown strengthened sharply after the announcement, the first under new Governor Erik Thedeen, which surprised many in the market who had expected Thursday's hike to be the last in this tightening cycle.

"Erik Thedeen has showed that he and this 'new' Riksbank board are determined in their fight against inflation and the weak krona," Swedbank said in a note, adding it expected the bank to hike by another 25 basis points at its two next meetings.

After a rapid series of rate hikes, central banks around the world are trying to gauge when to call a halt and ensure a soft landing for economies facing multiple challenges.

The Riksbank, which has raised borrowing costs from 0% a year ago, forecast at least one more rate hike this year with borrowing costs then remaining stable.

From April, the Riksbank will also sell government bonds to reduce asset holdings at a faster pace.

Thedeen said inflation was still "much too high" but the hawkish stance also reflects worries about a currency that has lost around 10% against the euro over the last year.

"We are ... worried that a continued weak crown, which is at risk of becoming even weaker, could drive up inflation more than we have previously thought," " Governor Erik Thedeen told reporters.

HAWKISH STANCE

While it has to tread a fine line, balancing inflation and the crown against a slowing economy and tanking housing market, the central bank made clear that containing price pressures was its priority.

"I don't think today that you can say there is a risk of crashes," Thedeen said. "The big risk is that we won't be able to keep inflation down."

The Riksbank is under pressure to keep pace with rate hikes by the European Central Bank or risk a weaker currency and higher inflation.

The ECB raised its key rate by 50 basis points earlier this month and promised one more half-percentage point hike in March. It may even do more in May.

Nordea said it expected a quarter point hike from the Riksbank in April but added the door was now "wide open" for a bigger hike.

Markets now see the policy rate topping out around 3.5%

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global equity funds see outflows on rate hike worries

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed their first weekly outflow in five as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep policy rates higher for longer than anticipated.
Markets Insider

Michael Burry, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have warned the stocks rally won't last. Here's why they have little faith in the market's best start to a year since 2019

US stocks have enjoyed a "surprisingly good start" to the year, with benchmark indexes like the S&P 500 rallying. The equity gains have been driven mainly by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates this year. But bearish investors like Michael Burry are warning the market could...
Markets Insider

US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Reuters

Japan's yen and bond bears delighted by government's BOJ surprise picks

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese markets reacted with shock on Friday to news that the government had picked academic Kazuo Ueda to be the next central bank governor, but investors quickly snapped up the yen and sold bonds on expectations he will end years of super-easy monetary policy.
ValueWalk

Get Rid Of Your “Portfolio Prejudice” And Buy These Stocks

US stocks are about to pass the torch… It’s time to buy these stocks instead… Do you suffer from “portfolio prejudice?”. Today, I’m making a controversial call. You’ll probably disagree with me. You may think I’ve lost the plot. But please, please, keep...
The Guardian

NatWest poised to report biggest profits since 2008 financial crisis

NatWest is set to reveal its largest annual profit since the 2008 financial crisis amid speculation that the taxpayer-backed bank will ramp up the size of its bonus pool just as consumers struggle with the cost of living crisis. The banking group, which is still 45% state-owned, is expected to...
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy