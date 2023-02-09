ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
msn.com

Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
Washington Examiner

Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders

Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
msn.com

Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...

