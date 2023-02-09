Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
AOL Corp
Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike
Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
Copper shortage gets real
A copper deficit might extend beyond 2023 as mining issues in the South American countries of Peru and South America threaten global supply.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
msn.com
Russia says there will be consequences for U.S. after Nord Stream blasts report
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti...
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
Washington Examiner
Biden bows to China one week after it invades our borders
Now that we know the Biden administration planned on allowing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to head to Beijing despite a Chinese surveillance balloon invading U.S. airspace, it comes as little surprise that the president essentially bowed to Beijing during his second State of the Union address. Rather than blast...
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
msn.com
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
Comments / 1