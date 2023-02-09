My whole house is gray. It's for the sake of my mental health.

The author. Courtesy of the author

My house is a monochromatic palette of grays with a few white accents.

Like many people, I spent months at home during the pandemic, and I found gray very calming.

I have kids at home — and I've found that living in a gray house helps me manage the chaos.

Walk into my family home, and you'll be greeted by a monochromatic color palette. Our walls, decor , furniture, and rugs are a sea of gray tones — with white offering a gentle, brightening contrast.

I didn't choose gray to complement and ride the "sad beige" home aesthetic popularized on social media. Gray is timeless, clean, neutral, and, most of all, soothing. I chose grays — from dove to charcoal to jet — to ease my mental state.

The author's kitchen. Courtesy of the author

The pandemic has taught us that our environment matters. Many of us spent months, if not years, working, learning, and living at home. We had to take a good hard look at our surroundings and make decisions. I worked from home before the pandemic, and I continue to do so, spending a lot of time between these four walls.

Having a gray house helps me with my anxiety

I've spent most of my life battling anxiety. Having reasonable control, including in our home, is just one way to help quiet the anxiety beast. As a busy mom, I know I'm not alone; I have several friends who swear by a favorite candle, a carefully curated playlist, indoor plants, and natural sunlight. Our environment can help make or break our serenity.

Rachel Goldman, a licensed psychologist and consultant in private practice in New York, says a person's home-color choice can play an important role in their mental health. Goldman, who's also a clinical assistant professor in the psychiatry department at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, added that for people who like neutral colors, being surrounded by gray or beige can "be extremely calming, because neutrals make us feel balanced."

Courtesy of the author

"A monochromatic color scheme creates a sense of calmness, and people report feeling more at peace," which can be grounding, she said. But she added that for others, too much gray may breed sadness.

As a person who gets easily overstimulated, I've found that the more I can control my environment, the better I feel. I have four kids, and my home is often loud and busy. Sometimes all I can do is put on some jazz, dim the lights, gaze upon all the gray, and hope to dull some of the chaos.

I don't need color in my house

Those who know me and have been to my home have suggested that I pick an accent color or two, that I add a pop of color to brighten the space. I get the appeal of Pinterest-worthy aesthetics and the fun that color can bring, but it's not something I want for my home — or my brain.

The author's living room. Courtesy of the author

No matter your preference and reasoning for decorating your home as you do, just make sure you're happy with your choice. I'm intentional about the colors I use — and don't use — because it helps my mental health.