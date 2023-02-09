ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden takes Social Security and Medicare pitch to land of Trump, DeSantis, and Rick Scott

By Katherine Doyle
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden will pitch Florida voters on his promise to protect Medicare and Social Security , a message aimed at reviving Democratic prospects in a state seared by recent Republican victories.

Biden is elevating the fight in a swing state popular with American retirees at a moment of tension for the president amid expectations that he will soon announce a reelection bid.

But it’s a familiar message for him.

Biden sparred with Republicans over entitlement programs from the Capitol during his State of the Union address this week before taking the argument to Wisconsin.

Previewing the appeal, Biden on Wednesday pledged, “These benefits belong to you, the American worker; you earned it. I will not allow anyone to cut them. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever.”

STATE OF THE UNION 2023: SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS SAYS BIDEN 'DOUBLING DOWN ON CRAZY' IN GOP REBUTTAL

And he has sparred repeatedly with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) over the senator’s “Rescue America” plan, which called for sunsetting federal legislation after five years.

Biden swiped at the plan Tuesday, setting off an exchange that prompted some Republicans in the audience to push back against the claim they “want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

“I enjoy conversion,” Biden quipped in response.

Scott’s plan didn’t specify Social Security and Medicare, but the programs were created by federal law and would appear to be subject to the same need for reauthorization.

It’s not clear Biden’s message will stick. The president made a similar pitch in Florida in the lead-up to the November elections before Republicans notched record victories, including in a South Florida Democratic stronghold.

Former Hialeah Mayor Raul Martinez (D) said Democrats need to go on the offensive.

“The major problem I see with the administration is a lack of messaging,” he told the Washington Examiner in a recent interview. “I don’t see many Democrats out there supporting what the president has done, and what happens in this country is all about media.”

Still, Martinez said he had little hope that Democrats could regain control in his state.

“If I was on the national scene, I would say write Florida off,” he said. “Keep working on Georgia, work on North Carolina, work on Arizona. And forget Florida.”

The White House appears to view the fight over entitlements as a political win for Biden.

In a memo Wednesday, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates pushed back against Republicans disputing Biden’s claim that they want to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

“Last night Mike Lee made a show of looking incredulous,” Bates wrote. “But Lee himself is on video saying, ‘One thing that you probably haven’t ever heard from a politician: it will be my objective to phase out Social Security. To pull it up by the roots, and get rid of it.’”

The issue has exposed a rift among Republicans over entitlement reform, which former President Donald Trump has seized on as he looks to box out potential rivals in the Republican presidential nominating contest.

Trump, a 2024 candidate since late last year , promoted a video during Biden’s State of the Union address promising to protect Medicare and Social Security, a campaign policy position.

Biden’s visit to Florida comes amid broader tensions for Republicans and amid calls for a new generation of leadership .

Looming over the state is a power struggle playing out between Trump and the firebrand Florida governor whom he helped vault to power, Ron DeSantis (R).

Yet Republicans are also looking to turn the tables on Biden as he continues to raise the entitlements case.

Scott is running an advertisement in the state timed to Biden’s visit charging that the president cut $280 billion from Medicare, hired thousands of IRS agents, and improperly exploited a tax loophole himself.

Biden “cheated on his taxes … to dodge half a million dollars in taxes that should have gone to Medicare,” Scott says in the spot. “Now that Biden has ripped off Medicare for half a million dollars, he wants to close the loophole and raise your taxes.”

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Salon

Donald Trump is the worst kind of fool

On Saturday, January 28, former President Donald Trump made the first speech of his 2024 presidential campaign since he announced his run back in November. Speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party, Trump claimed he was more committed than he had been in his previous two runs to campaigning and launching a grassroots effort.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents

Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
