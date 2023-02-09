ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdiy.org

PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’

Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
HARRISBURG, PA
penncapital-star.com

Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff

A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
MARYLAND STATE
bucknellian.net

Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship

A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland GOP committee endorses Neiderer, Silcox for county commissioner over two incumbents

The Cumberland County Republican Committee chose a new course Saturday, giving its primary endorsement for county commissioner to county Treasurer Kelly Neiderer and Hampden Township Commissioner Nate Silcox instead of two sitting GOP incumbents. Neiderer and Silcox won their first-ballot endorsements at the expense of current commissioners Gary Eichelberger, a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Union County Commissioners Announce Reelection Bid

UNION COUNTY – Two Republican Union County Commissioners have announced their reelection campaigns. Preston Boop and Jeff Reber tell WKOK, over the last three years, they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes twice, limit the size of government as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life and second amendment rights.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Snyder County Deputy Kate Reid Running for District Judge

SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Deputy Sheriff Kate Reid says she’s running for Magisterial District Judge in eastern Snyder County, she says she’s running on the Republican ticket. Reid says she’s been serving Snyder County for the last 23 years, four of those as Chief Deputy sheriff and...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposal to install a new track and turf field in Perry County is causing concern with some residents and parents within the Greenwood School District. The proposed track and turf field would be built at Greenwood Middle-High School. But some locals are not...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues

Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Historical play celebrates Black stories in Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg theater company is uncovering the stories of the city’s past, focusing on the influence of African-Americans. Sankofa African American Theatre Company is performing a play celebrating the city’s Old Eighth Ward and the forgotten figures who shaped it. The actors are both narrators and characters, taking the audience back to the neighborhood in the 1800s.
HARRISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide

For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow

Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
HARRISBURG, PA
pennrecord.com

Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit

ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy