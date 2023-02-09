Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
PA Democrats Aim at Cracking Down on ‘Worker Misclassification’
Freelance work has become more common with the rise of the gig economy. But Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are also misclassifying workers more frequently as independent contractors when they should be treated as employees. WESA’s An-Li Herring reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 2/6/23)
penncapital-star.com
Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff
A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
bucknellian.net
Open Discourse Coalition appoints 2020 election denier to fellowship
A local freedom of speech nonprofit has announced that a former member of Congress will fill an advisory position within the organization. The Open Discourse Coalition has named former U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican from Pennsylvania who voted to overturn the certification of the state’s electoral college votes in 2020, as its public policy fellow.
Cumberland GOP committee endorses Neiderer, Silcox for county commissioner over two incumbents
The Cumberland County Republican Committee chose a new course Saturday, giving its primary endorsement for county commissioner to county Treasurer Kelly Neiderer and Hampden Township Commissioner Nate Silcox instead of two sitting GOP incumbents. Neiderer and Silcox won their first-ballot endorsements at the expense of current commissioners Gary Eichelberger, a...
wkok.com
Two Union County Commissioners Announce Reelection Bid
UNION COUNTY – Two Republican Union County Commissioners have announced their reelection campaigns. Preston Boop and Jeff Reber tell WKOK, over the last three years, they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes twice, limit the size of government as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life and second amendment rights.
WGAL
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
wkok.com
Snyder County Deputy Kate Reid Running for District Judge
SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Deputy Sheriff Kate Reid says she’s running for Magisterial District Judge in eastern Snyder County, she says she’s running on the Republican ticket. Reid says she’s been serving Snyder County for the last 23 years, four of those as Chief Deputy sheriff and...
abc27.com
Perry County track/turf proposal brews controversy
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposal to install a new track and turf field in Perry County is causing concern with some residents and parents within the Greenwood School District. The proposed track and turf field would be built at Greenwood Middle-High School. But some locals are not...
‘Like a warzone’: Turks in central Pa. implore community to help with earthquake relief
Turks living in central Pennsylvania are left feeling like any help they give can never be enough after two large earthquakes devastated the eastern region of Turkey on Monday. “As soon as I heard it on the news, I called up my families—they live close to the center of the...
glensidelocal.com
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
abc27.com
Historical play celebrates Black stories in Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg theater company is uncovering the stories of the city’s past, focusing on the influence of African-Americans. Sankofa African American Theatre Company is performing a play celebrating the city’s Old Eighth Ward and the forgotten figures who shaped it. The actors are both narrators and characters, taking the audience back to the neighborhood in the 1800s.
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
WGAL
Local pastor holds a vigil after the Columbia homicide
For about an hour community members were brought together to pray and comfort one another about today's tragic events. A local pastor organized tonight’s event with the goal of inspiring community members to support each other in these times. “We rely upon our faith in times like this as...
abc27.com
Showers mainly south of Harrisburg tomorrow
Back to unseasonable warmth next week... TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Lo 31. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: Cloudy, Showers South Of Harrisburg. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Hope you took advantage of the sunshine and seasonable temps today! Clouds will...
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.
pennrecord.com
Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit
ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
