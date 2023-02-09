ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid

Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkey and northwest Syria warn that Monday's earthquake will have a “long tail” — a wide range of needs that will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end.Among the worst in recent history, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 23,200 in the region and left tens of thousands more homeless, with thousands taking refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers. Humanitarian access to northern Syria is complicated by the civil war, while sending funds can be blocked or slowed by U.S. sanctions, despite...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
CNN

Rescuers celebrate after saving boy from rubble

Survivors of a deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria could face "a secondary disaster" as cold and snow lead to "worsening and horrific conditions," the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. Years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis mean that there are extra difficulties in helping survivors in Syria, where international aid has been slow to arrive. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Independent

20,000 feared dead in earthquake carnage as rescuers race against time to save trapped victims

Rescue teams are in a race against time to find survivors of the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, with fears that the final death toll could reach 20,000.Search teams from all over the world, as well as almost 25,000 rescue workers from Turkey, have spread out across the huge area that has been flattened by the tremors. Although rain and snow, plus plummeting temperatures at night, have hampered search efforts – meaning that a number of areas have so far been left without help. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 23 million people across both countries...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: ‘Joy Beyond Belief’ as Syrian Rescuers Unearth Entire Family From Rubble

In the wake of a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that razed neighborhoods and flattened buildings in Syria and Turkey on Monday, more than 1,000 people were estimated to have died in Syria’s rebel-held northwest region alone, according to volunteer aid group Syria Civil Defense. But pockets of hope were found amongst the rubble, with an entire family being pulled safely from beneath their collapsed house by rescuers on Tuesday. Footage of the operation shared by Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, showed the rescue of what appeared to be four children and at least one adult man. Another video shared by a witness shows the full scale of a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch as each survivor emerges, with several of the children being held aloft to cheers. “A true miracle…the sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief,” the White Helmets tweeted.A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

