ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezmwT_0khXtifs00

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.

Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.

Chelsea can play Lyon , the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.

“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part of Chelsea sides that reached the last four in 2019 and lost to Barcelona in the final two years ago.

“Domestically we’ve won a lot over the last three, four, five years.

“Now we have to try and go one better and be champions of Europe, which is a tough ask because the women’s game is growing massively.

“We know there are no easy games now at European level, so we’re looking forward to the draw to see who we get in the next round.”

Chelsea are chasing a fourth successive WSL title and currently hold a two-point lead over Manchester United.

Before they resume their title bid next month, Wales skipper Ingle will join up with her national team at the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Matches against Iceland, Scotland and the Philippines will act as preparation for the forthcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Wales just missed out qualification for this summer’s World Cup, losing to a last-minute goal against Switzerland in their play-off final.

The 123-times capped Ingle said: “The last campaign was a massive boost for us as a nation. Every single camp we had a record crowd and we’re going in the right direction.

“The ambition is to get to a major tournament and we’ve got a few months to build now and push on.

“I’m sure that another year down the line we’re going to be even better.

“We’ll learn from our mistakes and  think we’ll have more of a drive because we’ve been so close. I’m very excited for the next European campaign with Wales.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Rumoured Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to cost £22-23m

Manchester United and Chelsea may have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, but Fabrizio Romano is not aware of any talks taking place so far. Tah has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for the Premier League, with Christian Falk writing in his recent exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Germany international has recently changed agents.
FOX Sports

Lyon to face Chelsea in Women's Champions League quarters

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Defending champion Lyon will face English league leader Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League after the draw was made Friday. Lyon won its sixth European title in seven years last season but finished second in its group in December behind Arsenal.
The Independent

Marcus Rashford inspires Manchester United to late win at rivals Leeds

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho struck late goals as Manchester United won 2-0 at rivals Leeds United to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.Rashford maintained his rich scoring form by heading the visitors ahead in the 80th minute and substitute Garnacho delivered a knockout blow five minutes later.Managerless Leeds went toe-to-toe with Erik ten Hag’s side for the second time in five days after drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday and will feel aggrieved to have finished the game empty-handed.Under interim boss Michael Skubala, Leeds had United on the backfoot for prolonged spells in the second half,...
The Independent

Carlo Ancelotti hopes Real Madrid Club World Cup success can boost domestic form

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his side’s Club World Cup success will prove a catalyst for further honours this season after recent domestic struggles.The European champions claimed their fifth Club World Cup crown after beating Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal 5-3 in Saturday’s final in Rabat.Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde both struck twice for the Spanish giants with Karim Benzema, part of the Madrid squad that won the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, also on the scoresheet.About last night... ⚪️🏆@RealMadrid | #ClubWC— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 12, 2023Former Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto netted a second-half brace...
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd captain Vidic on Ten Hag: This coach I like

Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic believes the club is back on track this season. Vidic has admitted he has been impressed by the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United. Speaking to The Times, he said: "I like the coach now. "He gives stability. He understood there's...
BBC

Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint Germain: Presnel Kimpembe apologises to fans after defeat

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1. PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days. Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first...
The Independent

Manchester United go top of WSL with win at Tottenham despite Ella Toone red card

Molly Bartrip’s own goal sent Manchester United back to the Women’s Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham.After an entertaining first half, the contest sprung into life when Leah Galton opened the scoring in the 67th minute with her fifth goal of the term.Spurs levelled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon after through January signing Bethany England, who responded to her national team snub by scoring a fourth goal for her new club, but Marc Skinner’s United would not be denied.Bartrip put through her own net immediately after to ensure, despite Ella Toone’s late red card for shoving...
The Independent

Man City respond to Premier League charges with familiar show of strength

Perhaps it only took the small matter of 115 Premier League charges, the prospect of expulsion from the division and being stripped of some of their titles for Pep Guardiola to pick something resembling his strongest side.After a remarkable week, an unprecedented charge sheet and an extraordinary press conference performance from Guardiola came something more familiar: a rampant, dominant display from Manchester City. Guardiola had insisted their titles could not be taken from them and his side moved closer to a fifth Premier League crown under the Spaniard and a seventh in 12 seasons. Aston Villa were demolished before half-time....
The Independent

Man United return to top of WSL as Jordan Nobbs hits hat-trick in Aston Villa win

Manchester United moved back top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham despite playing the last 10 minutes with a player less at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.After a hard-fought contest, United broke the deadlock three-quarters of the way into the game when Leah Galton smashed high into the net for her fifth goal of the season.The hosts brought things level less than 10 minutes later through Beth England’s superb solo effort but United re-established their lead one minute later when Molly Bartrip turned the ball into her own net.United were forced to play the final 10...
The Independent

Leeds, Man Utd and Premier League condemn fan chants about historic tragedies

Leeds and Manchester United issued a joint statement condemning sickening chants heard during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at Elland Road.The match was played out in a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when small groups of rival fans traded grim chants about the 1958 Munich disaster and the death of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.The clubs’ statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game.We strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies during today’s game.#MUFC...
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to try their luck with Real Madrid star

Manchester United could move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde in the summer. The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to reinforce their midfield last summer. In January, Marcel Sabitzer joined from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. According to Spanish publication, Nacional, Erik ten...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy