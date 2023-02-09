ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Tripadvisor issues alert over infamous Greek restaurant that charged €800 for crab’s legs

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HINfn_0khXthn900

The reviews website Tripadvisor has taken the rare step of adding a “safety warning” to the review page for an infamous Greek restaurant , which has been accused of charging eyewateringly high prices over the years.

The added message sits under the Mykonos restaurant DK Oyster’s name and rating, and reads: “Tripadvisor has been made aware of recent media reports or events concerning this property which may not be reflected in reviews found on this listing.

“Accordingly, you may wish to perform additional research for information about this property when making your travel plans.”

@jessicaannyarnall

Mykonos scam! DO. NOT. GO TO DK OYSTERS. They have been all in the news about this and we didn't know until after. #mykonosscam #paradisebeach #mykonosgreece #mykonosrestaurant

♬ original sound - Jessica Ann Yarnall

The online alert comes after an American couple reported that they had been charged €800 (£709) for a plate of crab’s legs at the venue, which has been the subject of several high-profile complaints in recent years.

Jessica Yarnall and Adam Hagaun, from Montana, said they had ordered drinks advertised as €25 which then appeared on their bill as €100, with staff saying the advertised price was for “small servings” and they had had large servings.

Ms Yarnall documented the “horrible experience” last May on her TikTok channel, saying touts for the restaurant had told the couple they could enjoy a free beach cabana if they ordered €50-worth of drinks.

When the bill came, she says, “it was €800, almost €900! For two mojitos and four crab legs.”

She said they had seen crab legs advertised on the menu at €38, which staff later said was per gram rather than the total price.

Ms Yarnall warned TikTok users against going to the restaurant. “It’s a really pretty beach, but it’s surrounded by other places that you could go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXBLX_0khXthn900

She accused the restaurant of charging “€800 to sit there”, adding, “don’t go to DK Oyster, they f**king suck.”

Last June , two American tourists took legal action against the restaurant after it charged them more than £500 for two drinks and a plate of crab legs.

Meanwhile in 2019, another American tourist was left shocked after being presented an €836 (£738) bill for some calamari and beers at the same restaurant.

DK Oyster, in Platys Gialos, describes itself as a “luxury bar and restaurant... where you will experience the very best of Mykonos, in all the glamour and fascination of one of the world’s top destinations”.

The Independent has contacted DK Oyster for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Restaurant server charges customer $25 fee after offering to cut birthday cake they bought themselves

A customer was charged an unexpected $25 fee after they asked a restaurant server to cut a birthday cake they had bought themselves.TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the receipt from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113.She then zoomed in on the $25 charge, which read: “1 Cake Cut”“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us…but it was 25 dollars,” Gigi wrote over the video. She captioned the clip: “I didn’t...
Tyla

Couple claim they were hit with eye-watering €800 bill at notorious Greek restaurant

A couple say they were whacked with a whopping €800 bill after ordering just two drinks, four crab legs and a salad at a restaurant in Greece. Jessica Yarnall, 31, and Adam Hagaun, 30, visited the DK Oyster bar while on holiday in Mykonos and said they believed the restaurants' cocktails were priced at €25 each. You can see the couple talk about their experience here:
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Mary Duncan

Woman gets free dessert when blind date picks up food for wife and family and then runs out on her and the bill

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am very happy to report that I think, if all continues going well in my life, I won’t ever have to get back on the dating scene again. I’ve been happily in a relationship for three years now and after a lot of rough times we are finally settling into a comfortable life together. I am very happy about this, because I spent years dipping my toes in and out of the world of online dating, and that is a world I never want to have to enter again.
Greyson F

Popular Local Restaurant Has Closed

Every community has its own neighborhood bar and grill. A place where everyone knows everyone, where the servers remember the names of patrons, and there’s always a favorite on the menu. They are locally owned and often have been passed down from one generation to the next, as they continue to service the children, and grandchildren of past tenants. Throughout Tucson, there’s no shortage of these destinations, but one particular neighborhood restaurant has now officially closed its doors.
TUCSON, AZ
KOEL 950 AM

McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955

There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
IOWA STATE
msn.com

Celebrity chefs share the one food they'll never order at a restaurant

Celebrity chefs share the one food they'll never order at a restaurant. Celebrity chefs are known for wowing fans with meals cooked in their famed restaurants and recipes shared during their many television appearances. But when a chef like Bizarre……. Search 'food chefs'll never order' >. 10 Things To...
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning

It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 Months

Restaurants typically experience some kind of boost, either temporary or long-term, when the business or head chef makes an appearance on television programs. Establishments all around the world have made names for themselves through television features. And yet, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee. Some businesses are already struggling, and thus there is not enough time to capitalize on the 15 minutes of fame. Other times marketing fails, or there are other issues behind the scenes at play. Whatever the reason might be, the restaurant finds itself on the wrong side of the “Closing” sign. That is exactly what has now happened to one local business, despite some recent television success.
TUCSON, AZ
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Popculture

Rice Recall Details and What to Know

You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy