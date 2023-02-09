Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.
Medagadget.com
Medical Waste Management Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.2% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Medical Waste Management Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Collection, Transportation and Storage, Treatment and Disposal, Recycling); Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others); Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite) and Geography. The global medical waste management market...
Medagadget.com
$927.09 Mn, Medical Scheduling Software Market to Outstrip 13.4% of CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Medical Scheduling Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Software, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 927.1 million by 2028 from US$ 435.2 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 13.4%. The medical scheduling software market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, the surge in the use of smart devices for monitoring health, and the shortage of nursing staff and doctors.
Medagadget.com
7.5% CAGR for Gastric Buttons Market to Hit $617.9 Million by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Gastric Buttons Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offerings, Application, Usage, and End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach USD 617.9 million by 2028 from USD 400.0 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 7.5%. The gastric buttons market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, and the rising geriatric population.
Medagadget.com
Pharmaceutical Fill and Finish Outsourcing Market Projected to Reach USD 4,010.51 Million by 2028
“Pharmaceutical Fill and Finish Outsourcing Market is projected to reach US$ 4,010.51 million by 2028 from US$ 2,657.04 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Medagadget.com
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Solvent Evaporation Market Projected to Reach USD 821.41 Million with CAGR of 6.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Solvent Evaporation Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rotary Evaporators, Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators, Centrifugal Evaporators, and Spiral Air Flow Evaporators); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes) and Geography.
Medagadget.com
Microcatheters Market Predicted to Reach US$ 773.1 Million by 2027
According to the latest study on “Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Indication and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 410.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 773.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Acute Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach USD 741.98 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Mechanical Ventilation, Fluid Management, Pharmacotherapy, and Adjunctive Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others) and Geography. “Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to...
Medagadget.com
Pediatric Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 8.7% | GE Healthcare (GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.
Globally, the market for pediatric medical devices (PMD) was priced at US$ 31,726.3 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 57,035.3 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The market for PMD is observing robust development owing to the increasing incidence of prolonged diseases amongst the pediatric populace and rise in emphasis on the healthcare of the pediatric. Furthermore, rise in need for PMD and increase in R&D (research and development) worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like pediatric device advances threat and dearth of expert personnel are anticipated to hinder the market for PMD across the globe.
Medagadget.com
Southern Blotting Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 | Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Medtronic plc
Molecular biology has added substantial impetus in the previous decade with rising research and development (R&D) expenditure on the growth of the drugs required for therapy. It has extensive part in the several healthcare industry verticals-most noticeable in medical trials and diagnostic purposes. In the middle of this technology, southern blotting has expanded noteworthy adhesion providing important opportunities in the market for the companies in the value of chain. The method was first presented in the year 1970 in detecting the existence of DNA fragment in samples. The method aids in molecular research and development and also in detecting some prolonged diseases like genetic and cancer diseases predominant in the world.
Medagadget.com
Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market Incredible Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Globally, the market of handheld backscatter X-Ray Device (HBXD) was priced at US$ 51.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 75.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market of HBXD across the globe is observing robust strong growth owing to the rising demand for highly effective and convenient safety devices and rise in the figure of smuggling and terrorist activities. Furthermore, the positioning of highly effective safety solutions and the COVID_19 outbreak globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like high handheld backscatter cost X-Ray devices and increase in demand for ergonomically intended equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Asthma Drugs Market Projected to Reach USD 34,136.10 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) “Asthma Drugs...
Medagadget.com
Smoking Cessation Aids Market Expected to Reach USD 64,032.30 Mn with CAGR of 15.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs, Electronic Cigarettes, and Others) and End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users) “Smoking Cessation Aids Market is expected...
Comments / 0