ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thousands of families to be offered parenting help through local hubs

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaCN0_0khXtac400

Thousands of families across England will be offered help with infant feeding, mental health and relationship building through “family hubs” being rolled out in communities.

The Government said the £300 million programme will benefit 75 areas up to 2025, with hubs offering support from conception through to age 19, or up to 25 for children with special education needs and disabilities.

Family hubs will act as a “one-stop shop” to offer guidance and advice on issues including infant feeding, mental health support, health visits and parenting classes.

They will also offer advice on getting into work, relationship building and stop smoking services.

The cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic have taken their toll on the mental health of young people

Mark Buttery

A parenting programme has praised the move, saying family hubs will “provide a judgement-free space” for people to get help amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Children , Families and Wellbeing Minister Claire Coutinho said: “Having children can be really tough as well as bringing so much joy. All families, from time to time, will need a helping hand.

“Family hubs bring services together helping parents, carers, children and young people to access the support they need more easily.

“Parenting advice ranges from support with breast feeding and mental health to guidance on how to give children a head start on their learning.”

Asked how the hubs differ from Labour’s Sure Start centres, which were hit by cuts under Tory governments, Ms Coutinho told Sky News: “The difference with family hubs is we’re very much targeting them in areas of deprivation.”

The hubs are for ages 0-19, compared with Sure Start’s 0-five, she added.

Asked how it will be determined whether the £300 million of new funding is well spent, she said outcomes would be “rigorously evaluated”.

The hubs will also provide early language and communication development for young children to prepare them for school at the age of five.

Fourteen local authority areas will become “trailblazers” and receive extra funding in order to fast-track delivery of services.

Matt Buttery, chief executive of parenting programme provider Triple P UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted that more sites will receive transformation funding, alongside some excellent trailblazer areas. It is now critical for the hubs to get up and running across the UK as soon as possible, to alleviate the increasing pressures faced by parents and young people.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic have taken their toll on the mental health of young people and the sooner they can access more support, the better.

“By offering a range of joined up services such as infant feeding, mental health support and parenting programmes like Triple P, these hubs will provide a judgment-free space for parents to get additional help and improve outcomes for babies through to teens.

“The 75 family hub areas are a brilliant start, and we hope their success will lead to an even wider roll-out across all local authorities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing Nicola Bulley’s partner says ‘something happened that day’ as family ‘in hell’

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said the family is going through “unprecedented hell” but will never give up hope of finding her.In a television special due to be aired on Friday evening, Paul Ansell said despite the awful situation his hope and postivity are “stronger than ever” and he is “never, ever going to let go”.“Nikki would never give up on us ever,” he said. “She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not gonna ever give up on her like, we’re going to find her.” “There has to be a way to find out what...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Mother expresses outrage after teacher took her daughter’s drawing and claimed it was ‘inappropriate’

A mother has expressed outrage after a teacher took her 11-year-old daughter’s drawing and claimed that the artwork was “inappropriate”.In a video posted to TikTok last month, Sierra (@sierraleann30) recalled the phone call that she got from her 11-year-old daughter’s teacher about the art project, which was deemed “inappropriate”. She also said that one of the students in the school, based in Michigan, was the first one to make a remark about the drawing. “[Her teacher] told me that a little boy had come up to her and made her aware that he thought my daughter drew boy parts...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Mother and daughter ‘left homeless’ for more than ten years after council ‘fail to repair uninhabitable flat’

A mother who claims she was forced to sofa-surf with her young daughter for more than ten years because of their “uninhabitable” flat is seeking £100,000 in damages from a London council. Amran Mohammed’s local authority flat was blighted by leaks, mice, dangerous electrics and no heating, with the state of the property having a “marked effect” on her health, court documents show. Despite the alleged problems, the 36-year-old claims the council only offered her emergency accommodation once. The hotel room was booked under the name Mr Mohammed and she wasn’t allowed in, it is claimed. She has been battling...
The Independent

Teen girl rescued after 80 hours under Turkey rubble as emotional father looks on: ‘‘My dear, my dear!’

A teenage girl has been pulled alive from the rubble after being trapped for more than 80 hours following the massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.Sixteen-year-old Melda Adtas was the subject of a dramatic rescue operation on Thursday, leaving her father overjoyed and brimming with tears, safe in the knowledge that his daughter was still alive.Melda was found cold, bruised and pale, her face covered in dust from mounds of rubble in the city of Antakya, that falls under Hatay, one of Turkey’s worst hit provinces.“My dear, my dear!” her father cried out as soon as he got...
The Independent

‘My husband went for a walk like Nicola Bulley a year ago – people don’t just vanish’

The wife of a man who went missing a year ago has urged the family of Nicola Bulley to “keep the faith”, saying “people don’t just vanish”.Lucy Creaney said she still believes her husband, Finn Creaney, who went missing nearly a year ago after he started a solo hike in Loch Naver, Sutherland, is still alive.She has urged Ms Bulley’s family to say positive as the search for the missing dog walker was expanded to the sea – some 12 miles downriver from where she was last seen.Mr Creaney was dropped off by a family member at a caravan...
The Independent

Mother finally granted temporary visa to visit daughter left fighting for her life in Florida hospital

A Colombian mother was finally granted a humanitarian visa that allowed her to fly to the US and be by her daughter’s side as she fights for her life. Hellen Pachon, 21, suffered life-threatening injuries during a vehicle crash on 26 January in Broward County, Florida. According to her mother Paola Andrea Duran, Ms Pachon has two broken legs, severe lung injuries and several broken ribs as a result of the accident. But what concerned doctors at Broward Health North the most is that Ms Pachon also suffered a serious brain injury. Ms Duran said that she was informed...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
DOPE Quick Reads

A mother now says that her kids were left in tears after school staff took food from their plates with tongs over debts

A mother who wished to remain anonymous has recently shared that she is “furious” after finding out that food was taken from her children’s school plates because of past-due debts. According to several students who attended Liverpool College on Queen’s Drive, many were humiliated on Thursday, February 2, 2023, due to a recent stunt pulled by the school’s lunch staff. [i]
The Independent

NHS nurses killed in car crash visiting Grand Canyon on dream holiday

Grieving colleagues have paid tribute to two “much loved” NHS nurses killed in a car crash while on holiday.Tatiana Brandão and Raquel Moreira had spent years planning the once-in-a-lifetime trip across the United States and had shared photos from their travels before the ill-fated road trip on 27 January.The friends, who both worked at University Hospital Southampton, were visiting the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, when the fatal collision occurred.The pair are said to have been killed instantly when their vehicle smashed into a bus.Ms Brandão, 30, and Ms Moreira, 28, were declared dead at the scene, while Ms Brandão’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Father of two told he has brain tumour after smell ‘followed him around’

A dad-of-two was diagnosed with a brain tumour after thinking he could smell matches and fireworks burning.Neil Danziger, 47, started getting lightheaded and smelling things burning in December 2020.Neil decided to get his symptoms checked out as he had previously suffered from high blood pressure and cholesterol and his grandad, John Sive, had died of a heart attack at age 60.After a few tests, Neil was told that he had a brain tumour and was in complete shock.Neil, who works in recruitment, from Queen’s Park, London said: “Since early December 2020 I’d been having lightheaded moments.“Often if I’d been doing...
The Independent

Nicola Bulley’s partner: My first gut instinct was she is not in the river

The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley says it has always been his “gut instinct” that she is not in the river.Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel dog Willow alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27.Speaking to 5 News presenter Dan Walker, Paul Ansell said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance.Mr Ansell said: “We’ve always been very careful that we don’t want to say, ‘oh, we think it’s that’, and then push that when it might not be.“The most obvious thing, of course has always been the river. It’s...
The Independent

Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
The Independent

British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

British firefighters have filmed the dramatic moment they pulled a police officer and a woman from the rubble of a building in Turkey – five days after the country was devastated by an earthquake.The footage shows search and rescue specialists in Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuing the man and woman, who had been trapped under a collapsed multi-storey building for 120 hours.The death toll from Monday’s disaster stood at more than 30,000 on Sunday, with a further 80,000 people injured.Phil Irving, 46, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, deployed to Turkey through the...
The Independent

The plan to stop Cheltenham Festival punters urinating in public

Cheltenham has declared a ‘war on wee’ ahead of this year’s horse racing festival - with locals fed up of “shameless” punters urinating in public.The town’s borough council says it has had enough of racegoers ignoring temporary toilets and relieving themselves “brazenly”.So hydrophobic paint - which repels liquids - is being made available to residents and business for the first time ahead of the 2023 meet.The town swells in population during the popular event, with record crowds expected again.Upwards of 250,000 revellers descend on the racecourse then venture down the hill to the pubs and bars in the centre.Cllr Max...
The Independent

Drag queen whose children’s event sparked Tate protest says he is a ‘role model’

A drag queen whose storytelling for children sparked a far-right protest on Saturday has described himself as a “role model” for the youngsters.Sab Samuel, whose drag name is Aida H Dee, said his readings can act as a “catalyst” for children to begin “living their true selves”, and save them from enduring the “horrendous mental health battle” he went through growing up.He hosted three Drag Queen Story Hour UK readings in Tate Britain on Saturday, while about 30 far-right protesters gathered outside – though none of the central London art gallery’s events were disrupted.All I want to do is be...
The Independent

Dad who spent years collecting Pokemon cards for his kids will now make £250k

A savvy dad who spent 16 years collecting rare trading and Pokemon cards for his kids is selling the lot for a whopping £250,000.Gordon White, 58, amassed thousands of the cards, including dozens of complete Pokemon sets, when he started collecting them in the 1990s.The delivery driver started his obsession after his children asked to join a Pokemon league and he has been collecting them ever since.He has already cashed in by selling half of his collection, which fetched a staggering £200,000 when it went under the hammer in November last year.Now, Gordon is set to rake in an additional...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy