Man arrested after disappearance of 11-year-old girl to appear in court

By Katharine Hay
 3 days ago

A 53-year-old man who was arrested and charged after an 11-year-old girl went missing is to appear in court.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night which prompted a huge search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.

The man charged in connection with her disappearance is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: “I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident.

“The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

“We believe this incident to be contained and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”

