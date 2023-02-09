Read full article on original website
Neurology Monitoring Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 | Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Medtronic plc
Globally, the market for neurology monitoring was priced at US$ 5,618.9 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to the extent US$ 8,415.3 million at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market for neurology monitoring is observing robust development owing to the rise in occurrence of disorders related to neurology and rise in need for the devices to monitor the patients suffering from neurology. Furthermore, increasing occurrence of traumatic injuries of brain and the increasing elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like expensive cost of neurology monitoring devices and the deficit of expert personnel are the main factor anticipated to hinder the market growth of neurology monitoring.
Skin Replacement Market: Digital disruption along with increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is expected to drive the market growth | Platelet BioGenesis, Tengion, and Cellular Dynamics International
In the last few years, the success story of cosmetic industry had been profound in comparison to other consumer products. The cosmetic industry is gaining recognition of which the market of skin replacement is having its major share across the world. The tendency is credited mainly to injuries related to burn and technological uses in the treatment of several skin-associated issues. Skin which has undergone burning enhances the chances of microbial and bacterial growths that eventually lead to fast reduction in body fluids. Therefore, in order to give protection to the skin, traditional skin grafts from the cadavers or from the donors were used. Though, approval of these alternatives was hindered owing to likelihood of rejection of graft and unapproachability of large skin patch. Henceforth, to solve this problematic situation of synthetic skin alternatives comes to light the option of treating deep skin wounds which stimulates artificial skin regeneration. These advancements in technology resulted to increase the chances of survival of burned patients and recently various skin replacement products have been applied in treating chronic injuries. The market for skin replacement is probably to mature at a relatively reasonable pace from 2016– 2020 before taking upsurge drift to 2023. The average sale is anticipated to rise above 1.5X from 2016 to 2023.
Pediatric Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 8.7% | GE Healthcare (GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.
Globally, the market for pediatric medical devices (PMD) was priced at US$ 31,726.3 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 57,035.3 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The market for PMD is observing robust development owing to the increasing incidence of prolonged diseases amongst the pediatric populace and rise in emphasis on the healthcare of the pediatric. Furthermore, rise in need for PMD and increase in R&D (research and development) worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like pediatric device advances threat and dearth of expert personnel are anticipated to hinder the market for PMD across the globe.
Medical Waste Management Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.2% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Medical Waste Management Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service Type (Collection, Transportation and Storage, Treatment and Disposal, Recycling); Treatment Type (Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others); Treatment Site (Offsite, Onsite) and Geography. The global medical waste management market...
Handheld Backscatter X-Ray Device Market Incredible Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Globally, the market of handheld backscatter X-Ray Device (HBXD) was priced at US$ 51.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 75.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market of HBXD across the globe is observing robust strong growth owing to the rising demand for highly effective and convenient safety devices and rise in the figure of smuggling and terrorist activities. Furthermore, the positioning of highly effective safety solutions and the COVID_19 outbreak globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like high handheld backscatter cost X-Ray devices and increase in demand for ergonomically intended equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Anesthesia Gases Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at $ 2,266.9 Mn by 2030 | Growing Geriatric Population have Created a Demand for Surgeries
“Coherent Market Insights offers a 45% discount on Anesthesia Gases Market Reports on Single User Access and Unlimited User Access“. The market for anesthesia gases worldwide is observing robust development owing to the rise in incidence of prolonged diseases and rise in the elderly (geriatric/aging) population worldwide. Furthermore, increase in need for anesthesia gases and rise in the figure of surgical processes globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like after effects of anesthesia gases and increase in standard usage of anesthesia are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Neurofeedback Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Neurocare Group AG, Bee Medic Gmbh, Thought Tech Ltd.
Globally, the market for neurofeedback system was priced at US$ 1,069.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 1,779.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market for neurofeedback sysyem across the world is anticipating robust development owing to the rise in problem of neurogenerative diseases and rising prevalence of brain dysfunction across the world. Furthermore, rise in need for neurofeedback systems and increase in problem of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like time consuming techniques and neurofeedback system cost being high are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
$927.09 Mn, Medical Scheduling Software Market to Outstrip 13.4% of CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Medical Scheduling Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Software, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 927.1 million by 2028 from US$ 435.2 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 13.4%. The medical scheduling software market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, the surge in the use of smart devices for monitoring health, and the shortage of nursing staff and doctors.
Beauty Devices Market Size Projection, Future Trends, Growth Outlook and Insights by 2030
Beauty Devices Market Information by Product (Hair Care Devices, Facial Care Devices, Skin Care Devices, Oral Care Devices and Others), by End User (Beauty Clinics, Spas and Salons and Home Care Settings), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030. The beauty devices market size...
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.
Solvent Evaporation Market Projected to Reach USD 821.41 Million with CAGR of 6.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Solvent Evaporation Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rotary Evaporators, Nitrogen Blowdown Evaporators, Centrifugal Evaporators, and Spiral Air Flow Evaporators); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industry, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes) and Geography.
Cosmetic Surgery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 61.20 billion by 2030 | MRFR
Cosmetic Surgery Market Information By Gender (Female and Male), By Age Group (13 To 29, 30 To 54, and 55 & Above), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital & Clinic, and Office & Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest Of The World)—Forecast Till 2030.
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Microcatheters Market Predicted to Reach US$ 773.1 Million by 2027
According to the latest study on “Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Indication and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 410.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 773.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Asthma Drugs Market Projected to Reach USD 34,136.10 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) “Asthma Drugs...
Smoking Cessation Aids Market Expected to Reach USD 64,032.30 Mn with CAGR of 15.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs, Electronic Cigarettes, and Others) and End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users) “Smoking Cessation Aids Market is expected...
