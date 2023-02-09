ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Heaton-Harris set to outline plans to further delay Assembly election

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvHRq_0khXtTNr00

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to outline plans to further delay a fresh Assembly election in the region.

Several deadlines for the calling of a snap poll have come and gone amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont.

After the latest one passed on January 19, the Government assumed a legal responsibility to hold an election within 12 weeks.

With little prospect of an imminent return to devolution in Belfast, Mr Heaton-Harris is expected to signal an intent to again extend the timeframe for calling an election.

The DUP collapsed the devolved executive last February in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and the party has made clear it will not lift its block on powersharing until radical changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

The EU and UK are engaged in intensive negotiations amid mounting speculation that a deal is on the cards to reduce the red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

A deal between London and Brussels would not necessarily lead to the return of powersharing, as the DUP has insisted any agreement that may emerge must meet its tests on removing trade barriers if it is to countenance re-entering Stormont.

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, following a challenge brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers .

Unionists have interpreted the judgment as confirmation that the protocol has overridden a key plank of the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom.

Civil servants are currently running public services in Northern Ireland in the absence of elected ministers. They have taken the reins at a time when Stormont is facing a financial overspend running to hundreds of millions of pounds.

Mr Heaton-Harris will outline his plans at a roundtable meeting with Stormont leaders on Thursday and will also table a written ministerial statement at Westminster.

Stormont’s financial problems are set to feature significantly at the meeting with the main parties.

In the absence of devolution, the responsibility for setting a budget for the coming financial year lies with the Northern Ireland Secretary.

In January, the parties were asked to meet Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast to discuss the protocol deadlock.

However, Sinn Fein did not take part after party president Mary-Lou McDonald was not invited, and the SDLP declined to take part in protest at the exclusion of Ms McDonald.

It is understood Ms McDonald has been invited to Thursday’s meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

DUP will not drop block on Stormont Assembly sitting over organ donation law

The DUP has made clear it will not be dropping its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.MLAs have been recalled to Stormont on Tuesday in an attempt to elect a Speaker and debate the implementation of the legislation.The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.In a weekend message to party members, seen by the PA news agency, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated that his...
The Independent

BBC board to consider future of boss Richard Sharp amid ‘cash for Boris row’

The position of BBC chair Richard Sharp hangs in the balance as officials prepare to discuss his future in charge of the corporation following a damning report by MPs into his role in securing an £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson.The BBC board is to decide whether Mr Sharp can carry on once an appointments watchdog investigation into his ties to Mr Johnson concludes, The Independent understands. It comes as opposition MPs said it would be “extremely difficult” for him to continue.Senior BBC sources said the 12 other members of the board – on which Mr Sharp sits – will consider...
The Independent

Varadkar highlights ‘difficulties’ in returning people after asylum is refused

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said there are “difficulties” with some countries that will not take their own nationals back if they have been refused asylum.The Taoiseach has come in for criticism from groups planning an anti-racism demonstration next weekend for saying that the EU needed to secure its borders and that Ireland should be “fair and firm and hard” on aspects of migration.It comes after EU leaders met in Brussels last week to discuss how to respond to an increase in migration from outside Europe.Mr Varadkar said on Sunday that Europe should be “hard” on criminal gangs that traffic...
The Independent

Rwanda migrants plan will have only marginal impact, says Mitchell

Plans to send migrants to Rwanda will have only a “marginal” benefit, a Government minister has said.The scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to the African nation have departed.Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the scheme was not the “whole answer”.He also rejected the idea that the UK could withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) over plans to tackle the problem of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.What does Foreign Office Minister @AndrewMitchMP think of the government’s Rwanda asylum plan? He tells @AFNeil that ‘cost is a...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Israel's president urges Netanyahu to delay legal overhaul

Israel's president on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system and instead seek a compromise with his political opponents.President Isaac Herzog issued the appeal in a prime-time nationwide address a day before Netanyahu's coalition is to take its first steps toward implementing the plan in a parliamentary vote. The proposed reforms have triggered mass demonstrations, opposition from wide swaths of Israeli society and even drawn a veiled warning from President Joe Biden.“I feel, we all feel, that we are in a moment before a collision, even a violent...
The Independent

Poland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says

Poland fears that an “act of aggression” could be carried out again, the country’s president Andrzej Duda has said.Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Mr Duda addressed the missile strike that killed two people on a farm in Poland close to the western border with Ukraine.Initial findings by US officials suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.“We do fear that some kind of an act of aggression [or] provocation, could be carried out,” Mr Duda said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sending aircraft to Ukraine not an easy decision, Polish president saysMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAssange protesters stage ‘night carnival’ calling for release of WikiLeaks founder
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
The Independent

NHS leaders urge talks on pay to avoid ‘alarming’ escalation in nurses’ strike

NHS chiefs have urged Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss current pay deals with unions amid fears of an escalation in the nurses’ strike.The dispute involving nurses in England could be extended to involve staff from emergency departments, intensive care and cancer wards in the next round of industrial action.NHS Providers, which represents trusts, said the planned escalation by the Royal College of Nursing was “alarming” and the only way to avoid more disruption was by having fresh pay talks.The RCN is understood to be considering action across three separate days and throughout the night.The union is preparing to step...
The Independent

Zelensky shares frustrations over Germany’s ‘up and down’ support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his frustrations with Germany over its ‘up and down’ support over the war with Russia. Mr Zelensky claimed he is “constantly having to convince” chancellor Olaf Scholz to help him, and of the benefits to Europe of defeating Vladimir Putin’s invasion. His comments come after the president received a rapturous reception from MPs during a visit to the UK on Wednesday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government is now “actively looking” at whether Ukraine could be sent Western jets “in discussion with our allies.”Before Mr Zelesnky’s arrival, Mr Sunak announced that Britain...
The Independent

‘Powerful English planes’: The fighter jets that could help win the battle for Ukraine’s skies

The Ukraine conflict continues to evolve, dragging the limits of Western support along with it.Last month saw a scramble for tanks, with Nato countries at odds over whether to meet Kyiv’s pleas until a reluctant Germany and the US finally turned to form a united front with Britain, Poland and other allies.This week, with air superiority the talk of the battlefield, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on a trip around Europe to urge his partners into encouraging steps towards the supply of fighter jets.Britain, which less than a fortnight ago appeared to rule out sending either of its active models...
The Independent

Spain: Hundreds of thousands march for Madrid's healthcare

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards flooded the streets of Madrid on Sunday for the largest protest yet against the regional government’s management of the capital city's health care services.Over 250,000 people rallied in the city center, according to the central Spanish government. Organizers claimed the crowd was bigger by several hundred thousand. Many protest participants carried homemade signs with messages in Spanish like “The right to health is a human right. Defend the health service.”Health worker associations led the demonstration, which was backed by left-wing parties, unions and normal citizens concerned with what they see as the dismantling of...
The Independent

British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

British firefighters have filmed the dramatic moment they pulled a police officer and a woman from the rubble of a building in Turkey – five days after the country was devastated by an earthquake.The footage shows search and rescue specialists in Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuing the man and woman, who had been trapped under a collapsed multi-storey building for 120 hours.The death toll from Monday’s disaster stood at more than 30,000 on Sunday, with a further 80,000 people injured.Phil Irving, 46, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, deployed to Turkey through the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy