ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Snyder County Deputy Kate Reid Running for District Judge

SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Deputy Sheriff Kate Reid says she’s running for Magisterial District Judge in eastern Snyder County, she says she’s running on the Republican ticket. Reid says she’s been serving Snyder County for the last 23 years, four of those as Chief Deputy sheriff and...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Operation Valentine in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School are spreading love to our nation's veterans. Students are making cards for Operation Valentines. "We are making cards for veterans. It is part of our kindness month. So, what we are doing is trying to show kindness to our community and all around at our school," said Charisse Sick, first-grade teacher.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Union County Commissioners Announce Reelection Bid

UNION COUNTY – Two Republican Union County Commissioners have announced their reelection campaigns. Preston Boop and Jeff Reber tell WKOK, over the last three years, they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes twice, limit the size of government as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life and second amendment rights.
UNION COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
SHENANDOAH, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Mahanoy’s first church preparing to close

MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy City’s first house of worship, older than the borough itself, appears ready to close. On Feb. 5, the First Presbyterian Church’s session, the board which operates the church, voted to begin the closure process, according to the church’s Facebook page. Gary J....
MAHANOY CITY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough police seeking missing juvenile

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular ice cream spot set to reopen in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez was located along Route 15 in Lewisburg since the 1940s, but at the end of last season, the owners closed it for good. People were disappointed, but this week another longtime Central PA business announced it was reopening the Freez under a new name: May's Freez.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens to 'come over and bash woman’s face in'

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave. Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy