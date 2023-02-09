Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate PropertyJoel EisenbergWilliamsport, PA
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
wkok.com
Snyder County Deputy Kate Reid Running for District Judge
SELINSGROVE – Snyder County Deputy Sheriff Kate Reid says she’s running for Magisterial District Judge in eastern Snyder County, she says she’s running on the Republican ticket. Reid says she’s been serving Snyder County for the last 23 years, four of those as Chief Deputy sheriff and...
Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County. Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Operation Valentine in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School are spreading love to our nation's veterans. Students are making cards for Operation Valentines. "We are making cards for veterans. It is part of our kindness month. So, what we are doing is trying to show kindness to our community and all around at our school," said Charisse Sick, first-grade teacher.
3 Luzerne County schools get state School Safety Grant money
Three Luzerne County Schools were among the recipients of state School Safety Grants announced Friday by Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office.
wkok.com
Two Union County Commissioners Announce Reelection Bid
UNION COUNTY – Two Republican Union County Commissioners have announced their reelection campaigns. Preston Boop and Jeff Reber tell WKOK, over the last three years, they have worked together to pay off county debt, lower taxes twice, limit the size of government as well as fight for election integrity, the sanctity of life and second amendment rights.
Diamonds to those who brought justice for Nova
Diamonds to all those who helped give the sad saga of Nova the abandoned pit bull a happy ending, both for the pup and for ju
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy’s first church preparing to close
MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy City’s first house of worship, older than the borough itself, appears ready to close. On Feb. 5, the First Presbyterian Church’s session, the board which operates the church, voted to begin the closure process, according to the church’s Facebook page. Gary J....
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough police seeking missing juvenile
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
Popular ice cream spot set to reopen in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez was located along Route 15 in Lewisburg since the 1940s, but at the end of last season, the owners closed it for good. People were disappointed, but this week another longtime Central PA business announced it was reopening the Freez under a new name: May's Freez.
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Man allegedly threatens to 'come over and bash woman’s face in'
Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave. Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m. ...
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
