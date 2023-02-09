Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO