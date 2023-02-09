ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsontown, PA

Comments / 7

Samantha
3d ago

you'd think after what happened to her little sister Arabella Parker in 2019, that she would be the last person to do some 💩 like this. that poor baby :(

Rena Pard
2d ago

Anyone on drugs, or anyone that has abortions more than 2 times, should be sterilized. The children will be born with physical & or mental problems. It's obvious that a person isn't mentally astute enough to take birth control to prevent getting pregnant , if they keep having abortions. Cut & tie their tubes for free in both cases. Saves alot of pain

Robert Lawson
2d ago

People need to stop reproducing. Life is not what it used to be BY FAR! Everything is changing for the worst

wkok.com

News Item: Police Arrest One After Shooting Last Wednesday

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Coal Township man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg. The News-Item is reporting, Robert Sobol shot the victim Wednesday while he was arguing on the phone while holding the gun. Authorities say Ronald Sobol shot Amanda...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly threatens to 'come over and bash woman’s face in'

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after he sent a threatening text message, showed up uninvited to a home, and then refused to leave. Keyshawn Drevawn Johnson, 22, of Williamsport allegedly threatened to bash a woman’s head in over text before showing up at her home near the 700 block of West Fourth Street on Feb. 7 just before 2 a.m. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stash of illegal drugs found in Union County

Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a stash of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was found Friday in Kelly Township. Police say the drugs were found at 370 International Drive. The address is the former Long John Silver's restaurant and is currently vacant. Items found include four small yellow baggies of suspected methamphetamines, 15 white small baggies of suspected and 22 blue baggies of suspected heroin. Police are investigating.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County

LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
UNION COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman kicks front door in, allegedly assaults resident

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say. Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said. Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Inmate’s foiled murder plot ends in 40-80 year prison sentence

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Luzerne County man has been sentenced to 40-80 years for multiple sexual assaults and for attempting to arrange the murders of witnesses tied to those crimes. An investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pittston Police Department revealed that beginning in 2014, Ferdinand Cuevas-Heredia used violence […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Homicide suspect, 17, to remain jailed at LCCF

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough said Alan Jay Meyers, 17, charged with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl, will remain jailed at the county correctional facility. Vough on Friday afternoon presided over the sixth review hearing for Meyers regarding his incarceration at the adult facility. State...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Mahanoy City shooting

MAHANOY CITY BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been found guilty after being on trial for a deadly shooting in 2021. Officials say on Wednesday, February 8, Santonio Pierre Malone was found guilty of the 2021 fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Romero, 33, of Hazleton. Pennsylvania State Police Frackville said they responded to […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough police seeking missing juvenile

SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are seeking a missing juvenile, Allyanna Valentine. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black boots. She is 5’4″ and approximately 110lbs. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Schuylkill County Communications Center at...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

