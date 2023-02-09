Read full article on original website
Samantha
3d ago
you'd think after what happened to her little sister Arabella Parker in 2019, that she would be the last person to do some 💩 like this. that poor baby :(
5
Rena Pard
2d ago
Anyone on drugs, or anyone that has abortions more than 2 times, should be sterilized. The children will be born with physical & or mental problems. It's obvious that a person isn't mentally astute enough to take birth control to prevent getting pregnant , if they keep having abortions. Cut & tie their tubes for free in both cases. Saves alot of pain
2
Robert Lawson
2d ago
People need to stop reproducing. Life is not what it used to be BY FAR! Everything is changing for the worst
3
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate PropertyJoel EisenbergWilliamsport, PA
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
