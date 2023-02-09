In the last few years, the success story of cosmetic industry had been profound in comparison to other consumer products. The cosmetic industry is gaining recognition of which the market of skin replacement is having its major share across the world. The tendency is credited mainly to injuries related to burn and technological uses in the treatment of several skin-associated issues. Skin which has undergone burning enhances the chances of microbial and bacterial growths that eventually lead to fast reduction in body fluids. Therefore, in order to give protection to the skin, traditional skin grafts from the cadavers or from the donors were used. Though, approval of these alternatives was hindered owing to likelihood of rejection of graft and unapproachability of large skin patch. Henceforth, to solve this problematic situation of synthetic skin alternatives comes to light the option of treating deep skin wounds which stimulates artificial skin regeneration. These advancements in technology resulted to increase the chances of survival of burned patients and recently various skin replacement products have been applied in treating chronic injuries. The market for skin replacement is probably to mature at a relatively reasonable pace from 2016– 2020 before taking upsurge drift to 2023. The average sale is anticipated to rise above 1.5X from 2016 to 2023.

