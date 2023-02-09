ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strikes by firefighters called off as union votes over new pay offer

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Planned strikes by firefighters have been called off after a new pay offer was brought to the table.

Matt Wrack , general secretary of the FBU , said it is “early days” but the “revised and improved” offer will be discussed by members.

The proposal offers a seven per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022 and then five per cent from July this year.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said that “things have changed” over the past months and members will consider the deal.

