Watch live: MPs question Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey on interest and inflation rates

Watch live as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is questioned by MPs on rising interest and inflation rates.

Bailey is addressing the Treasury Committee following his previous suggestion that inflation has peaked in the UK.

Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill and London School of Economics professor Silvana Tenreyro will also address the select committee.

It comes after the central bank raised interest rates for the 10th time in a row last week, prompting concerns about inflation.

Future interest rates are expected to be a focus of the session being held on Thursday, 9 February.

Huw Pill and Jonathan Haskel will deliver their annual reports to MPs.

The government and the bank have recently suggested that a state-backed “digital pound” could be introduced later this decade.

Talks regarding the changing use of cash and cards in Britain were due to commence this week.

