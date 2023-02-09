ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Number of people killed with a knife in 2021/22 was highest for 76 years

By Flora Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYGhn_0khXt6Pd00

The number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest on record for 76 years.

Around four in 10 homicides were committed using a knife or sharp instrument in the year to March 2022 (282).

This is a 19% rise compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since records began in 1946, according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The 2021/22 total number of homicides – murder, manslaughter and infanticide – is similar to a previous high of 281 in the 12 months to March 2018, a report published on Thursday said.

As in previous years, using a knife or sharp instrument continued to be the most common method of killing.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218.

The largest volume increase was for teenage boys aged 16 to 17, rising from 10 homicides to 24.

The latest analysis shows 177 victims of homicide by knife or sharp instrument were white (63%), an increase of 36 compared with the previous year.

There were 59 black victims (21%), compared with 57 in the previous period. Of these, 25 were aged 16 to 24.

The ONS analysed data held by the Home Office Homicide Index, which contains detailed information about each killing recorded by police in England and Wales.

In the 12 months to March 2022, the total number of homicides returned to levels seen prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with 696 victims recorded.

Some 69 of the victims were aged between 13 and 19. Of these, 51 were killed by a knife or sharp instrument.

The homicide rate was 11.7 per million population, with the rate for boys and men (16.9 per million population) more than twice that for women and girls (6.6 per million population).

The report also noted an increase in the number of domestic homicides (134) in the period, where people were killed by partners, ex-partners, parents, children or other family members. While this was 18 more than the previous year, it was a similar number to the average over the last decade (129).

In a third of cases in which women were killed (60), the suspect was their partner or ex-partner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black schoolgirl ‘left unable to eat’ after ‘racially motivated’ attack

A Black schoolgirl has been left traumatised after a “racially motivated” attack, a relative has said.Violent video footage was shared online after the attack outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.The child’s cousin said she is still in pain and isn’t eating, and is talking less than she normally does.Surrey Police has confirmed that a second victim, a white 15-year-old, was also attacked during the same incident, though this was not captured on camera.Unlike the Black schoolgirl, this victim did not require medical attention. The two victims are believed to be known to one another.A group...
The Independent

Five arrested over ‘racially aggravated’ attack on schoolgirl banned from county

Five suspects arrested in connection with a “vicious” racially-motivated attack on a 15-year-old black girl have been banned from Surrey as police urged a further teenager to hand herself in.Footage shared online appeared to show the pupil being punched, kicked and having her hair pulled while her attackers were egged on by adults outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.On Friday, Chief Inspector Dallas McDermott of Surrey Police described the incident as “disturbing” and said he is “disappointed” with the reaction of the public in the video.Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially...
The Independent

Forensic diver reveals ‘worst mistake’ police made in Nicola Bulley search

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley made a mistake by declaring too “early” that she was in the River Wyre, a diving and forensics expert involved in the case has claimed.Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, said Lancashire Constabulary should initially have kept other lines of inquiry open for longer.Ms Bulley 45, of Inskip, Lancashire, disappeared while walking her dog in a field next to the river in St Michaels on Wyre on the morning of 27 January after dropping her two children off at...
The Independent

Wealthy woman ‘frightened’ of saying no to younger boyfriend, murder trial told

A wealthy woman was “frightened” of saying no to her younger boyfriend before he allegedly killed her to plunder her money, a court has heard.Norma Girolami, 70, had already bought 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz a car and given him more than £200,000 before he murdered her in August 2021, it is claimed.Kaygusuz buried her body in a graveyard and set about emptying her bank account, stealing jewellery and applying for loans totalling £60,000 in her name, the Old Bailey has heard.On Friday, Ms Girolami’s lifelong friend Linda Crystallis told jurors that by the summer of 2021, she was afraid  of the...
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

Two more teenagers charged with murder over death of Bailey Atkinson

Two more teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall two weeks ago, West Midlands Police said.Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walsall – who cannot be named due to his age, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds previously appeared in court over Mr Atkinson’s death.#UPDATE | Two further teenagers have been charged with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in #Walsall two weeks ago.More here 👉 https://t.co/ha4bVQ11ex pic.twitter.com/ZQV53TdnpQ— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) February 12,...
The Independent

Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop

Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January. Ms Bulley’s footprints would be near impossible to track without the exact shoes she...
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Murdered headteacher’s husband ran failed firm before deaths

The husband of late Epsom College head Emma Pattison had set up a wine importing company as he wanted to “do something better” than being an accountant, according to a report.Police are investigating the deaths of Pattison and her family but believe husband George Pattison, 39, killed the headteacher and their daughter before shooting himself.George Pattison’s wine company was ultimately unsuccessful, folding in 2016. In a pitch for the business, he described himself as a “career accountant desperate to do something better with his days”, according to the Telegraph.It has also come to light that the couple hosted a...
The Independent

Man wanted on suspicion of murder after woman dies in house fire

Detectives are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a Stoke-on-Trent house fire.Georgian Constantin, 42, from the Staffordshire town, is sought in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma, 40, in a blaze this week.Police were called to a report of a fire on Campbell Road, Stoke, at 3.10pm on Thursday.Paramedics said nothing could be done to save Ms Cozma and she was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation was launched and police two days later launched an appeal to find Mr Constantin. Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison of Staffordshire Police said: “Officers from...
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Teenager charged after violent protests outside asylum seeker hotel in Merseyside

A teenager has been charged with violent disorder and assault after a protest broke out outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested after violence broke out outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.A police officer and two members of the public were hurt as missiles including lit fireworks were thrown and a police van was set alight, when clashes between pro- and anti-migrant groups turned violent.Skeete has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.The 14 others...
The Independent

‘Nothing to suggest’ tatty red van spotted on day of Nicola Bulley disappearance is suspicious

There is “nothing to suggest” the red van spotted on the day of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance is suspicious, Lancashire Police have said.Police have confirmed that they are making efforts to identify the owner but there is no reason to suspect it is anything other than one of many hundreds of vehicles in the area that morning.A 55-year-old unnamed witness told The Times that they saw a “tatty red van in Hall Lane outside a barn” on the day of Ms Bulley’s disappearance.The witness said “its the sort of van you can live in” and said the van could have been...
The Independent

The women still missing as police continue search for Nicola Bulley

Police continue to search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance has left forensic experts “baffled”.The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of 27 January. Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, her disappearance remains a mystery.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he “can’t get [his] head around” the fact that the mother-of-two has not...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy