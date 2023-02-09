Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

Read full article on original website
(Video) Joe Rogan throws headphones in disappointment after Makhachev declared winner of UFC 284
Joe Rogan does not agree with the unanimous decision victory awarded to Islam Makhachev against Alexander Volkanovski. Similar to Rogan, the mixed martial arts world appears to be divided on who won UFC 284’s main event. Makhachev won the bout 48–47 according to two judges. However, judge Derek Cleary...
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
Alexander Volkanovski’s coach believes Islam Makhachev is only “good at holding people down,” says Ortega is more dangerous
Alexander Volkanovski’s grappling coach Craig Jones believes Brian Ortega is more dangerous on the ground than Islam Makhachev will be. Volkanovski defended his featherweight strap back in September of 2021 against Ortega in a fight he had to get out of multiple submission attempts. With that, Jones has confidence that Volkanovski will be able to handle Makhachev on the ground.
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
Islam Makhachev reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him following his decision victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him following his main event win at UFC 284. After a lot of speculation regarding his status as an elite level fighter, Islam Makhachev proved himself in a big way last night. He defeated Alexander Volkanovski to successfully retain his UFC lightweight championship, becoming the #1 pound for pound fighter in the world in the process.
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
‘Freestyle wrestling singlet’ UFC star Conor McGregor brutally mocks Harry Styles outfit at Grammy Awards show
Conor McGregor-Harry Styles were not names we were expecting to hear but here we are in 2023 where strange things are happening. Harry Styles has kept up the trend of wearing ridiculous and offensive clothing both for promotional purposes and for appearances at different programs. In one such post showcasing...
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
Randy Couture Reflects On Brock Lesnar Fight, Comments On CM Punk's UFC Career
At UFC 91, Randy Couture faced Brock Lesnar in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in UFC history. Lesnar was just 2-1 in his MMA career (1-1 in UFC) and already receiving a UFC Heavyweight Title shot against Couture, who was a legend in the sport, but hadn't fought for over a year due to a dispute with UFC.
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Israel Adesanya explains his decision for quick rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I’m not one of these guys who just chills”
Israel Adesanya is explaining his decision to accept a quick turnaround rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA). The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth-round knockout.
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight
Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Chael Sonnen explains how Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez “botched” their championship fight at UFC 284
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he isn’t a fan of how Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett have built up their UFC 284 title fight. This Saturday night in Australia, the co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett. In that contest, the two will compete for the UFC interim featherweight championship.
Alexander Volkanovski details the mistakes he made in UFC 284 title fight with Islam Makhachev
Alexander Volkanovski has laid out one of the main mistakes he made in his UFC 284 main event against Islam Makhachev. Last night at UFC 284 in Perth, Volkanovski and Makhachev went to war. The two battled it out over the UFC lightweight championship in a scintillating main event down under.
UFC fans react to major main event controversy
The UFC took to Perth, Australia on Saturday for UFC 284, which was one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year. It was a fantastic event that many fans at home enjoyed thoroughly, but the main event ended with a controversial decision. The main event featured featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski moving up to Read more... The post UFC fans react to major main event controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu speaks out against Dana White’s “primitive” Power Slap League: “It is very dumb”
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu has lashed out at UFC president Dana White over the dangers of his Power Slap league. While the numbers have been good, Dana White’s Power Slap league has generated a lot of controversy. Between the low pay and known health concerns, it’s understandable to see why there’s been so much pessimism surrounding it.
Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chander could take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium: “They’re in the running”
UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor’s return could land in a massive stadium. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. In the process, losing his second straight bout to ‘The Diamond’. However, it also put him on the shelf for over a year.
Adesanya ‘Just Needs One’ Win To ‘Settle’ Score With Alex Pereira; Weighs In On Ngannou’s UFC Exit
Israel Adesanya said he doesn’t care about the score between him and Alex Pereira and just focused on settling it. Izzy also commented on Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit and looming fight with Tyson Fury. Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts about his upcoming title fight rematch with Alex Pereira...
“Three to four rounds, the kid’s never been tested” Jake Paul gives wild prediction on his fight vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul is currently in Saudi Arabia in for the the fight promotion against his longtime adversary Tommy Fury. While there, Paul has stated that he will knock out Fury in three to four rounds. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury...
