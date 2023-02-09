Read full article on original website
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Android Authority
Android 14 features: Everything you need to know
From privacy to accessibility and more, here's what you should know now that the first Android 14 preview is out. Google has just released the first Android 14 developer preview, marking a major milestone on the way to the stable Android 14 release later this year. Pixel owners can already install this preview on their handsets today using our update guide, although those with phones from other brands will need to wait for the beta releases in a couple of months. However, the first preview also gives us a good idea of what to expect in terms of features and tweaks. Let’s take a look at what’s new in Android 14 and run through all the best Android 14 features worth knowing so far.
How to delete cookies on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
CNET
iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now
Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
The Sony Xperia 5 II gets some Android 13 love thanks to LineageOS 20
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular custom ROMs currently going around. Its developers dropped a massive surprise on us by releasing the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 earlier than we'd have expected. Since the announcement on New Year's Eve, we’ve seen the addition of several devices to the LineageOS 20 compatibility list including the Google Pixel 2 not too long ago. Maintainers have now added even more devices to the list.
Weekend poll: Are you going to try the Android 14 previews this year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While smartphone manufacturers are in the middle of launching all sorts of new hardware, Google isn't slowing down Android development. This week, we got our first glimpse of Android 14, the next version of our favorite mobile operating system set to launch later this year. Developer previews aren't quite as feature-packed as the beta program scheduled to arrive in April, but it's an exciting time nonetheless. Really, the only question is whether you're jumping in right now, waiting for the first official beta, or if you're bidding your time until a stable upgrade arrives later this year.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
Digital Trends
How to get a Samsung Galaxy S23 for free
Samsung fans across the world are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the newest iteration of the Galaxy smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy 23, S23+ and S23 Ultra were announced at the Samsung Unpacked Event on February 1, after being heavily rumored for months. The devices are shipping from most retailers on February 17, and you can pre-order them right now. There are several ways to get the device for free. Your options will depend on the phone carrier you have, which model you want and if you currently have a phone worth trading in. Read on for a list of all your options.
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
ZDNet
How to take a screenshot on Android
Screenshots are a convenient way to remember a recipe, show someone an issue you're having with an app, or just have a record of something you saw on your phone's screen. It's kind of wild to think that for the first few years Android existed, it wasn't even possible to take a screenshot without rooting the phone. That's changed, however, and all Android devices now have the same screenshot shortcut.
Android 14 might just be your carrier's worst nightmare
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.
How to make Android use the DNS server of your choice
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Web as we know it today is powered by a technology called the 'Domain Name System,' also known as DNS. It acts like a phone book for the internet, linking web servers with their corresponding website domain names. DNS is what takes you to Google when you type google.com into the default Chrome browser on your Android phone or tablet, so as you can imagine, DNS is a critical part of the infrastructure of the internet.
The Android 14 Developer Preview is here, get it right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has just released the first developer preview of Android 14, and you can install it now on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and other supported Pixel phones. It offers a glimpse at what we can expect from the new Android release, but as the name implies, it’s primarily targeted at developers. That means that it almost certainly doesn’t contain all upcoming consumer-facing features yet and that it might be even less stable than a beta version, which is slated to arrive in April. With that in mind, here's what Google announced for the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 and what else we can expect.
Android 14's new keyboard and touchpad features sound great for productivity
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of Google’s main goals with Android 14 is to build upon the momentum of Android 12L and 13 by improving the experience on big-screen devices like tablets and foldables. While changes like native app cloning for multi-account logins and a slick new back gesture will surely be welcomed by everyone, people who use their larger Android devices as workstations stand to benefit from some changes for external keyboards and touchpads in the latest OS version.
