Former Playboy Playmate of the Month (January 1996) Victoria Fuller has tons of great stories about Hugh Hefner and her time at the Playboy mansion. She shares what inspired her Playboy dream, how and when she finally met Hef, and some of the memorable experiences she had as a Playmate, including guest stints on Married With Children and Friends! She recounts the time she starred in Weezer’s music video for “Beverly Hills,” which was filmed at the mansion, how Hef helped her pursue her other dream of becoming an artist, and her final days hanging out at the mansion. She also reveals how she feels about Holly Madison’s post-Playboy public tell-all. And she explains how she got into NFTs and Web3 and launched Rogue Bunnies and their NFT trading card collection featuring 100 former Playmates.

2 DAYS AGO