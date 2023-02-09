Read full article on original website
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Pamela Anderson Shares Her Thoughts on Joining ‘The White Lotus’: ‘I’m Up for Anything’
Ever since Pamela Anderson‘s tell-all memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, came out last week, the star has been trending on social media with many applauding her decision to explain her own story in her own words. And as her fandom grows, many think she deserves to revive her acting career... The post Pamela Anderson Shares Her Thoughts on Joining ‘The White Lotus’: ‘I’m Up for Anything’ appeared first on Grazia USA.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox's Party Look Includes a Plunging Bodysuit and Hip Cutouts
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox showed some skin in innovative ways with her latest party look. The Jennifer's Body actor and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, last...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Surprises His Mama at Work & Is the Chillest Toddler Ever
Who knew toddlers could be so chill? Forget every stereotype you’ve ever heard about chaotic, bundle-of-energy, full-of-attitude, tantrum-throwing toddlers — because Meghan Trainor’s son Riley is none of that. The little boy (who turns 2 tomorrow!) once again proved he is the chillest toddler in the history of toddlers when he visited his mom at work. The video from the moment will make your heart melt! “The easiest ‘yes’ all season 😭😭 ,” the “Made You Look” singer captioned a video posted to Instagram yesterday. She’s on set of Australian Idol — where she is serving as a judge this season...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Alison Brie On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Actress Alison Brie stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday! She talked about “The cutest Mario I’ve ever seen.” Alison and her husband Dave Franco officially met through a mutual friend at Mardi Gras, but she revealed that they unknowingly went to the same Halloween party for years beforehand. That rhinestoned dress is the cutest I’ve ever seen so fun and flirty! I have more pics and video inside….
webisjericho.com
Victoria Fuller – Playboy Playmate & Naughty NFTs
Former Playboy Playmate of the Month (January 1996) Victoria Fuller has tons of great stories about Hugh Hefner and her time at the Playboy mansion. She shares what inspired her Playboy dream, how and when she finally met Hef, and some of the memorable experiences she had as a Playmate, including guest stints on Married With Children and Friends! She recounts the time she starred in Weezer’s music video for “Beverly Hills,” which was filmed at the mansion, how Hef helped her pursue her other dream of becoming an artist, and her final days hanging out at the mansion. She also reveals how she feels about Holly Madison’s post-Playboy public tell-all. And she explains how she got into NFTs and Web3 and launched Rogue Bunnies and their NFT trading card collection featuring 100 former Playmates.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mundane murder mystery that made more money than it did sense crosses a dangerous line on streaming
The best actors in the business are capable of grabbing a mediocre project by the scruff of the neck and dragging it up to their level, with Emily Blunt trying as hard as she possibly could to single-handedly elevate 2016 murder mystery The Girl on the Train. Delivering another powerhouse...
Stereogum
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Model Maren Tschinkel On Living Healthy: 'Your Body Has A Voice Listen To It’
Supermodels like Maren Tschinkel are a rare find; she is all of those things and more. Even though Maren's schedule as a supermodel is jam-packed, she makes time to focus on her health. She has always been an advocate for a healthy living, it is not something she picked up when she started her modeling career. Her parents in Ravensburg, Germany instilled in her the importance of making healthy choices as she was growing up. Her parents taught her the importance of a balanced diet and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle through food. She has made it...
Michelle Rodriguez on Love for Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow in ‘Fast X’ (Exclusive)
On Thursday night, Michelle Rodriguez hit up the mega trailer premiere event for “Fast X”!. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Michelle, who opened up about Paul Walker’s legacy and his daughter Meadow being part of the film. During their chat, Michelle revealed that “Furious 7”...
A rarely-revived Lorraine Hansberry play is here — and it's messy but powerful
After playwright Lorraine Hansberry rocketed to stardom in 1959 with A Raisin in the Sun, she followed it up, five years later, with The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. The show had a short Broadway run and has rarely been revived. Now, the first major New York production in almost...
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events in sports taking place tomorrow. Many of us look forward to it all year. Of course, we're talking about the Super Bowl. This year, Rihanna will be there, and so will some powerful messages about one of the central religious figures of all time. We're talking about Jesus.
Fresh Air Weekend: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'; Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles...
