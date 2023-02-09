ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grazia USA

Pamela Anderson Shares Her Thoughts on Joining ‘The White Lotus’: ‘I’m Up for Anything’

Ever since Pamela Anderson‘s tell-all memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, came out last week, the star has been trending on social media with many applauding her decision to explain her own story in her own words. And as her fandom grows, many think she deserves to revive her acting career... The post Pamela Anderson Shares Her Thoughts on Joining ‘The White Lotus’: ‘I’m Up for Anything’ appeared first on Grazia USA.
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Fox's Party Look Includes a Plunging Bodysuit and Hip Cutouts

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Megan Fox showed some skin in innovative ways with her latest party look. The Jennifer's Body actor and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona, last...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
SheKnows

Meghan Trainor's Son Riley Surprises His Mama at Work & Is the Chillest Toddler Ever

Who knew toddlers could be so chill? Forget every stereotype you’ve ever heard about chaotic, bundle-of-energy, full-of-attitude, tantrum-throwing toddlers — because Meghan Trainor’s son Riley is none of that. The little boy (who turns 2 tomorrow!) once again proved he is the chillest toddler in the history of toddlers when he visited his mom at work. The video from the moment will make your heart melt! “The easiest ‘yes’ all season 😭😭 ,” the “Made You Look” singer captioned a video posted to Instagram yesterday. She’s on set of Australian Idol — where she is serving as a judge this season...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Alison Brie On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Actress Alison Brie stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday! She talked about “The cutest Mario I’ve ever seen.” Alison and her husband Dave Franco officially met through a mutual friend at Mardi Gras, but she revealed that they unknowingly went to the same Halloween party for years beforehand. That rhinestoned dress is the cutest I’ve ever seen so fun and flirty! I have more pics and video inside….
webisjericho.com

Victoria Fuller – Playboy Playmate & Naughty NFTs

Former Playboy Playmate of the Month (January 1996) Victoria Fuller has tons of great stories about Hugh Hefner and her time at the Playboy mansion. She shares what inspired her Playboy dream, how and when she finally met Hef, and some of the memorable experiences she had as a Playmate, including guest stints on Married With Children and Friends! She recounts the time she starred in Weezer’s music video for “Beverly Hills,” which was filmed at the mansion, how Hef helped her pursue her other dream of becoming an artist, and her final days hanging out at the mansion. She also reveals how she feels about Holly Madison’s post-Playboy public tell-all. And she explains how she got into NFTs and Web3 and launched Rogue Bunnies and their NFT trading card collection featuring 100 former Playmates.
Stereogum

Tove Lo – “Borderline”

It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
RadarOnline

Model Maren Tschinkel On Living Healthy: 'Your Body Has A Voice Listen To It’

Supermodels like Maren Tschinkel are a rare find; she is all of those things and more. Even though Maren's schedule as a supermodel is jam-packed, she makes time to focus on her health. She has always been an advocate for a healthy living, it is not something she picked up when she started her modeling career. Her parents in Ravensburg, Germany instilled in her the importance of making healthy choices as she was growing up. Her parents taught her the importance of a balanced diet and how to maintain a healthy lifestyle through food. She has made it...
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl

And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events in sports taking place tomorrow. Many of us look forward to it all year. Of course, we're talking about the Super Bowl. This year, Rihanna will be there, and so will some powerful messages about one of the central religious figures of all time. We're talking about Jesus.
