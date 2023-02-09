Read full article on original website
'I'm still trying to kill you': Mike Pompeo told Kim Jong Un during secret 2018 meeting
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un tried to break the ice with Mike Pompeo by joking about the then-CIA director's efforts to "kill" him during an intense 2018 Easter weekend secret meeting. Pompeo was taken aback by the quip and quickly assured the notorious dictator to his face with a...
Media reacts to Kim Jong Un holding hands with his daughter in public after disappearance: ‘Heir apparent'
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was joined by his daughter at a military banquet on Tuesday, setting off a wave of speculation about her being the "heir apparent."
Kim Jong Un Personally Exiles 5 Cops To Coal Mines For Beating Up Chief: Report
Kim Jong Un reportedly personally punished five police officers for beating up their superior officer during a departmental review. What Happened: Kim exiled five officers of the traffic corps to the coal mines for attacking a superior officer, sources in the country told Radio Free Asia. Sources told the publication...
From ‘Beloved’ to ‘Respected’: Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Just Got a Promotion
Amid a sea of North Korean military officials adorned with shiny medals, a young girl sits front and center. This spot is normally reserved for the country’s leader Kim Jong Un. But his daughter Ju Ae—believed to be nine or 10 years old—was seen taking center stage in several images released by North Korea’s state media this week. They were photographed on Tuesday, the night before the totalitarian state marked its army’s 75th anniversary, with official news outlets calling the girl Kim’s “respected daughter.”
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Mike Pompeo Alleges Donald Trump Ordered Him To ‘Shut the Hell Up’ Over COVID-19 Criticism Against China
In his upcoming book, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed a startling exchange between former US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to Pompeo, President Xi was furious with Pompeo’s criticism of Beijing’s non-transparency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and asked Trump to silence him during a call.The incident occurred in March 2020 following a public statement Pompeo made to the State Department in which he accused the Chinese government of conducting a “disinformation” campaign against the virus. Immediately after the call, Trump allegedly exclaimed, “My Mike, that f------ guy hates you!” Trump...
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Donald Trump Jr. retweeted photos that show his dad as an angry, orange baby balloon and said it would be 'funny' if it was flown over Beijing in retaliation for the Chinese spy balloon
Donald Trump Jr. reposted photos showing his father as a bare-chested baby blimp, adding that he thought flying it over Beijing would be "funny."
Chinese Balloon Flew Over Florida When Trump Was President: CNN
A Pentagon report said a Chinese balloon hovered above a location Trump knows all too well when he was in charge, the news network reported.
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Trump told Mark Meadows that he wanted his secretary of state to "take on leading the department of defense as an additional duty," per Mike Pompeo.
Will Trump Make America Great Once Again in 2024?
Many American citizens argue that Biden has not met the expectations of the voters and that his ways of guiding the United States toward economical success are, to say the least outdated. One of the main people to criticize Biden was his competitor in 2020 and former president of the United States Donald Trump.
Why is Donald Trump being compared to Andrew Johnson?
Donald Trump and Andrew Johnson are two of the most controversial presidents in American history. There was political turbulence and conflict during both men’s presidencies, and each was subject to impeachment procedures. The question is, why are these two different guys being compared to one another?
TUCKER CARLSON: Lindsey Graham is trying to control Trump through flattery
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out Lindsey Graham's remarks and compares them to his support of Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Trump and Kushner May Have Leveraged Presidency to Get Saudi Money
Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have both found themselves flush with Saudi money since they left the White House, according to The Washington Post—raising potential conflict concerns ahead of 2024. Filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission showed Kushner took $2 billion from a Saudi investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, employing a tactic that (initially) shielded its foreign source. Trump himself has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments, while his company negotiated a $4 billion agreement with a Saudi firm to develop a Trump-branded golf resort in Oman. Trump and Kushner developed a close relationship with the Saudi regime during their time in the White House, including even after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “I think it was an obvious opportunity for them to build their Rolodexes,” ex-Trump official John Bolton told the Post. A Trump spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the former president simply used his “superior negotiating skills” on America’s behalf.Read it at The Washington Post
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
SEAN HANNITY: The self-proclaimed most transparent White House in history hid this discovery from you
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to new classified docs revelations revealing that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November in Tuesday's opening monologue.
