I had a hard time understanding what he was reading. Then, when he got off script, things really got weird! He always starts with his loud, fake anger routine when he loses his train of thought.
Welcome to the Boe Jiden Fluster Cluck! Political Propaganda Theater! He sure had lots of mice in his pocket! We, We, We are going to invest your tax money into manufacturing plants, green energy, and climate change to save all humanity and the world! Government Funded Socialism!
Going “off script” is always a concern for Biden’s “handlers.” One that I always found particularly funny was when Biden had to be ushered off the White House lawn during Easter, by the “Easter Bunny,” to prevent him from answering questions and show him the way back to the White House. It’s not “just” that Biden’s far-left liberal progressive agenda is damaging to our country, it’s his total lack of cognitive comprehension to understand the destructive policies he’s implemented and their harmful impact on the working taxpaying American families of “our” country. It’s easy to dismiss an idiot when that “idiot” is the President, and the power inherent in that office, Americans should be concerned, that 80+ million voted for Biden is appalling, horrific, and disheartening. Our worst enemy resides in the White House, voters lament, you “Choose Poorly!”
