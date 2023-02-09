ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 74

Roger Enseleit
2d ago

I had a hard time understanding what he was reading. Then, when he got off script, things really got weird! He always starts with his loud, fake anger routine when he loses his train of thought.

Reply(3)
54
Danny Clem
2d ago

Welcome to the Boe Jiden Fluster Cluck! Political Propaganda Theater! He sure had lots of mice in his pocket! We, We, We are going to invest your tax money into manufacturing plants, green energy, and climate change to save all humanity and the world! Government Funded Socialism!

Reply
51
Walter
2d ago

Going “off script” is always a concern for Biden’s “handlers.” One that I always found particularly funny was when Biden had to be ushered off the White House lawn during Easter, by the “Easter Bunny,” to prevent him from answering questions and show him the way back to the White House. It’s not “just” that Biden’s far-left liberal progressive agenda is damaging to our country, it’s his total lack of cognitive comprehension to understand the destructive policies he’s implemented and their harmful impact on the working taxpaying American families of “our” country. It’s easy to dismiss an idiot when that “idiot” is the President, and the power inherent in that office, Americans should be concerned, that 80+ million voted for Biden is appalling, horrific, and disheartening. Our worst enemy resides in the White House, voters lament, you “Choose Poorly!”

Reply
13
Related
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

This Is What Jill Biden Really Eats

If you're looking for some New Year's inspiration for how to sustain your mind body, and spirit, then look no further than the current first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden. With her dedication to moderation in all aspects of life, staying active, sharing knowledge, and helping others, per Parade, it seems like the FLOTUS knows what's up.
OK! Magazine

'We've Had 50 Years Of This Bumbling Idiot': Kimberly Guilfoyle Goes OFF On President Joe Biden's Lack Of Leadership Skills

Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't hold back when speaking about President Joe Biden — just a few days after he gave his State of the Union address. "The hypocrisy is so unbelievable, it just shows he has no morale compass, no integrity, he will say and do whatever it takes and he does not care. I actually think he does not care what is happening across this country. We're not going to forget the gas prices, we're not going to forget that the U.S. has been made a laughing stock," the 53-year-old said in an interview with Newsmax. "The whole thing with...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy