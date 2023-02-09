ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

TheDailyBeast

No One With a Functioning Brain Sees the GOP as the ‘Party of Normal’

There is perhaps no bit of American political theater more overrated in its importance than the president’s annual State of the Union address. Sure, it’s a great opportunity for the president to use the bully pulpit to his advantage, but more often than not it just reinforces the political biases of Democrats and Republicans.However, to that latter point, President Joe Biden did enjoy one nice benefit from his 73-minute speech last night. Thanks to the caucus of House Republicans boorishly heckling him as if they were at a football game, Biden came off as confident, optimistic, and…normal, by comparison. He...
ARKANSAS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kyrsten Sinema sits amidst Republicans as Biden shouts out some of her accomplishments

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema listened to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech while sitting among her Republican colleagues and moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin. Sinema, I-Ariz., sat next to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a section that also included Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Steve...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mediaite

Kari Lake Declares If Elections ‘Were Really Fair,’ GOP Would Control the House, Senate, White House, and ALL State Governorships

Failed Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, delivered a stump speech in Iowa on Friday and while declaring her absolute support for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, she also argued that if “elections were really fair,” the GOP would control the White House, House, the Senate, and “all the state governorships.”
IOWA STATE
